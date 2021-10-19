While in the Big Brother Naija house, Whitemoney showed that he is a great lover of fashion as he always paid great attention to his choice of outfit. A few weeks after the show ended, the reality has not stopped slaying.

A look through his Instagram page shows that the Shine Ya Eye star has been rocking different colours of two-piece outfits and they suit him well.

BBNaija Whitemoney effortlessly rocking two-piece outfits. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares six photos of Whitemoney rocking various colours of two-piece outfits.

1. Blue drip

The reality star got everyone gushing over his look. Whitemoney looked stunning in a blue outfit with black shoes to match.

Swipe left to see the backside of his outfit.

2. Mazi Odogwu

Whitemoney definitely has a great fashion sense. Though simple yet he makes a statement when he steps out. The reality star paired his outfit with half-shoes that compliments the colour of his outfit.

3. Orange god

When you know the colours that suit you, you play with them and still look great. The photo below is an example that Whitemoney understands what enhances his beauty.

Swipe left to see more photos:

4. Coloured King

A mixture of orange, blue and white outfit isn't a bad idea. A scrool back up reveals they are the colours Whitemoney has worn as a standalone. Mazi knows what fits him!

5. Zaddy

Whitemoney's outfit looks absolutely stunning on him. The BBNaija star dripped in this black outfit lighted by the white flower designs on it.

6. The weekend look

Whitemoney got his fans and followers gushing in his comment section with this white and wine outfit. The reality star is surely a fashion king.

Whitemoney gets an invite from E-money and Kcee

Celebrity brothers E-Money and Kcee invited Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney to be one of the special guests at an upcoming event they organised.

A video of Whitemoney's visit to one of the Okonkwo brothers' mansions to receive the invite has hit the internet and fans can't stop talking about it.

A couple of fans commended Whitemoney for making good and right moves.

Source: Legit