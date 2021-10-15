BBNaija season 6 star, Pere, is presently on the sickbed and he is receiving massive fan love all the way from East Africa

The East African based fans of the reality star sent him lovely gifts that include wears, shoes, sneakers, money towers among other things

Nigerian fans have commended their East African counterparts and have sent lovely messages to General Pere wishing him a speedy recovery,

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Pere Egbi, is currently on the sickbed for treating a minor sickness.

The sickness is not holding back his East-African-based fans who have showered him with amazing gifts and encouraging messages.

East African fans send gifts to Pere. Credit: @officialpereegbi

Source: Instagram

The sick reality star shared the emotional moment he received the gift during an Instagram live session and thanked his East-African fans for the massive show of love.

The gifts that were shown during the live session include shoes, sneakers, a frame, balloons, beautiful clothes among other eye-catching items.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pere unwrapped the gifts one after the other and confirmed that they were all nice and would love to rock them as soon as he is healed.

He appreciated the fans and promised them he would visit East Africa soon.

Watch the emotional moment Pere received the gifts below:

Reactions

Tricia_blis:

"The sickness show for he face ooo get well soon dear."

Vicki_benz:

"I remember when na only me be pere fan for the whole naija, now we are millions."

Dammy__ex:

"So lovely my dear pere wish you quick recovery."

Zakarirashida3:

"We love you General you deserve every bit of this happiness."

Emileechirwa:

"Us patriots love our Pere . I’m so happy he’s receiving all this love."

Toboregbemre:

"Pere is loved! He's an amazing guy!! It feels good to be loved! Man like Pere."

Ollyray0:

"3 David wej tuxedos,3 David wej shoes,2 money cakes Perfume, Frame, Money box ,and a Gift box from Patriots(Team Power House and East Africa) Yesterday's Gift choked but today's own choketh Pere won with Patriots."

Fans surprise Pere with a huge money cake

BBNaija season star, Pere, received fan love in full glory after getting amazing gifts from them.

Some had earlier questioned why Pere was not getting any fan love when fellow ex-housemates were receiving tons of amazing gifts.

The topic changed when Pere got both local and foreign currencies as well as hampers and photo frames.

Source: Legit