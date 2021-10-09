Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Cross, recently received several gifts including a money cake, an iPhone 13 from his fans

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate's mother also gifted him a Bible, while sharing a beautiful prayer for the reality star

Several social media users have reacted to the videos of the gifts Cross received from his fans who turned up in their numbers

Shine Ya Eyes star, Cross, is definitely feeling the fan love ever since the end of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 came to an end.

The reality star received gifts from his mum and fans. Photo credit: @crossnation.official

Just recently, a video of Cross being gifted with a tall money cake, an iPhone 13, a pair of sneakers among other items, by his fans surfaced on social media.

Cross gifted a Bible

In another video from the same event, a video captured the moment the reality star's mother gifted him a Bible and accompanied it with a powerful prayer to God.

Cross can be seen in the video with both hands on his head as he stares down with a small smile on his face.

His mother's prayer also got resounding Amens from the group of fans in the apartment with them.

Watch video below:

Reactions

Fans have shared their thoughts on the gift and Cross' relationship with his mother.

Check out some comments below:

respectilicious:

"I love the fact that Cross mum doesn't limit him from having fun."

kate_fomba:

"May it be so in your life Cross in the name of Jesus there is no gifts that passes the word of God."

gen_net:

"Cross went to biggies house with a Bible .. tnk you mummy "

rose_mshe_lia:

"Ohooo! What a mum, thanks for d greatest gift,God will give him d grace carry through."

cosmosokozi:

"Mummy thanks truly the greatest gift...may the almighty God be praise."

Cross on Angel as a romantic partner

Nigerians on social media have reacted to some remarks made by Cross about his fellow ex-housemate, Angel.

In a recent interview with a radio station, Cross - in the presence of Angel - expressed his feelings about Angel's ability to be in a stable relationship.

Cross who expressed uncertainty about whether she was capable of falling in love or even staying in love, added that she looked like the type to walk out of a marriage after two days.

