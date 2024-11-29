Actor Damilola Ogunsi has expressed interest to play the role of 007 in the James Bond movie

The actor shared different pictures of himself striking a pose like James Bond while urging Nigerians to come through for him

Damilola Ogunsi who was a cast on Anikulapo series, disclosed it had been a childhood desire for him to be casted as James Bond

Nollywood actor Damilola Ogunsi recently expressed his interest to act as 007 in the next Hollywood hit movie James Bond.

Damilola, who shared pictures of himself in different poses to prove he met the criteria to be the next 007, said it has been a childhood desire for him.

Anikulapo series actor Damilola Ogunsi shares his childhood dream. Credit: damilolaogunsi

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, he is obsessed with James Bond character while expressing his love for action movies.

Sharing pictures of himself striking poses like 007, Damilola wrote in a caption:

"10 slides to prove I’m the one. Please tag @007 I ve always been obsessed with this character since I was a kid. I’ve always dreamt endlessly about the possibilities of portraying this character and right now, it looks within reach. Dreams do come true. Stars do align. When it comes this action genre, no one has seen what I ve got just yet but I know these slides say something. My name is Bond. James Bond."

Damilola Ogunsi was a cast on epic series Anikulapo and action movie Gang of Lagos.

After Daniel Craig bid farewell to Bond with No Time To Die in 2021, there have been no official updates about who will be the next 007, the iconic British spy created by Ian Fleming.

Slide the post below to see the pictures Damilola Ogunsi shared below:

Celebrities, fans react to Damilola Ogunsi's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

deyemitheactor:

"If no be you who e wan be???"

ray_adeka:

"All die na die."

maggie_osuome:

"Impossible is nothing!"

kehinde_blaze:

"Found’ our new 007."

callme_oluwabathany:

"Congratulations already my chairman."

poshcakes_confectioneries_ng:

"Our very own 007."

Damilola Ogunsi replies critic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actor responded to a critic who expressed displeasure about a scene in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series.

The netizen identified on X as Ohjay1 shared a clip from the movie while complaining that a ‘white man’ was used to play the role of an angel in a Nollywood movie.

Reacting, the albino actor retweeted Ohjay1's tweet and said it felt good for him not to be recognised.

Source: Legit.ng