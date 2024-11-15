The directors of the AMVCA movie, Breath of Life, have recorded a new feat with their romantic film Soft Love

The new work, a South African Nigerian film, featured some of the best casts of Breath of Life

After streaming for a couple of days, it was able to rise above some Nigerian films and secured the eighth spot on a streaming platform

BB Sasore and his partner, Derin Adeyokunnu, have recorded a new feat with their recently released movie, Soft Love.

The two, known for their award-winning movie Breath of Life, had thrilled fans with a sneak peek of their South African Nigerian romantic movie, Soft Life.

BB Sasore reacts to feat online. Photo credit@nemsiastudio

Source: Instagram

The newly applauded flick trended because it bridged South African and Nigerian cultures in a heart-warming and humorous way.

While it was trending, Prime video, one of the platforms the film had been showing, announced that Soft Love had surpassed some other foreign movies and emerged as number eight.

BB Sasore, Adeyokunnu speaks about their film

According to the executive producers, fans will be captivated by the movie because of the richness of its casts and a theme which was well-explored.

They noted that Soft Life shed light on the resilience of love, the courage to be vulnerable and the beauty of embracing the complexity of the two cultures

Nollywood actress Genoveva Umeh, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Breath of Life, controversial disc jockey Dorcas Shola Fapson, Carol King, and some other notable actors were featured in the much-acclaimed movie.

Adeyokunnu said:

“It's all about cross border love. It promises to captivate viewers humour, emotional depth, breathtaking cultural infusion. Nemisa studio continues to push the boundaries in Nollywood. It is also an inspiring journey for everyone at Nemsia studio."

Ademola Adedoyin wins Best Supporting Actor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Adedoyin, son of foremost industrialist Samuel Adedoyin, owner of Doyin Group, needed no introduction because he had played lead roles in blockbuster movies in the past.

He was the lead actor in Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1', playing Aderopo, and he was recently in the public eye with his performance in Breath of Life.

He was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor in the much acclaimed movie, Breath of Life during the 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng