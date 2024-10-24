Social media sensation Aunty Ramota’s family have issued a statement regarding the claims of her being homeless

In a note that was published on Instagram, they acknowledged some of the small-sized actress’ claims

According to Aunty Ramota’s family, she is not homeless, but she has special needs, and her money was mismanaged

Nigerian actress and social media sensation Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota’s family, has finally addressed her disturbing claims on social media.

Just recently, the small-sized actress raised the concerns of fans after she claimed to be homeless after her guardian got married. She also alleged that her management had mismanaged her money and was underpaying her.

In a new development, Aunty Ramota’s family addressed her claims with a statement on the actress’ Instagram page.

In the note, they denied any claims of Aunty Ramota being homeless. According to them, the actress is living well with her family.

However, the statement acknowledged that Aunty Ramota’s team truly mismanaged her money. Her family went further to say that despite the actress's special needs, she has a good memory and knows when a person isn’t treating her well.

Read their full statement below:

“Aunty Ramota is fine. She is not stranded nor is she homeless. She is happy with her family. Yes her money was mismanaged and abused. We should understand that Ramota has special needs and can struggle in expressing herself properly. She has a very good memory and knows when she is being treated badly. She has always had and will always have the support of her junior siblings.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Aunty Ramota’s family statement

Shortly after the statement was shared on Aunty Ramota’s Instagram page, some netizens took to the comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

mbah_comedy:

“Come to ikorodu and confirm.”

Fancysuga:

“Rippers don drop quotes. The person handling this page is a suspect.”

Kennyyak18:

“Una go explain tire.”

Fadeyluv:

“She is with her family but I thought you guys were staying together?”

Franc_thona_furnitures:

“Then she doesn’t need money at the moment. She needs good manager 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

drealkcash:

“😂 😂, who we go believe baaii.”

Awesometolulope:

“Stop all this nonsense who video her then.”

_miemie_loveth:

“Why are you still with her account, Let people help her In peace.”

Hypemanjerry:

“I think they are STEALING from this woman, is so said. Money Misused by WHO?”

princessaddy0691:

“Mismanaged Again😂😂. Dawoku nation, i already know this will happen when i saw her video with Lande. Even awon agba actors, it's never easy for them, not to mention ramota. Any money now should just be for her 5yrs accommodation. Rent is not bad in IkD, thank God she can still sell wosiwosi. Comedy is not her call, she's only good in fighting or cursing😂.”

Topsybaby_1:

“Money mismanaged, in this economy???? Continue 😂😂.”

rugged4jesus:

“What do they mean by her money was mismanaged yet again? Monkey dey work baboon dey chop? How una dey mismanage her money na. And she's very hardworking.”

Aunty Ramota shows off new look

Recall that reactions trailed a clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than normal, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

