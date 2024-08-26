Nigerian comedian and BBNaija star, Dee One, has blasted Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson, on social media

Just recently, a clip emerged online of Timini calling Sharon’s kissing game a 10 over 10 and Dee One was not pleased with it

The comedian lambasted the movie star and accused him of not considering Sharon’s new marriage

Ex-BBNaija star and comedian Aderombi Adedayo, aka Dee One, has blasted Nigerian actor Timini for rating actress Sharon Ooja’s kissing game.

Just recently, a video interview resurfaced online in which Timini was asked to rate the kissing games of his female colleagues, including Sharon Ooja. In the video, the actor rated Sharon as a 10.

Shortly after the video went viral, Dee One took to his Instagram page to react to it. The ex-BBNaija star and comedian was displeased that Timini could talk like that about a married woman.

Fans react as Dee One slams Timini. Photos: @comediandeeone, @_timini, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Dee One asked if the actor wanted to ruin Sharon’s marriage. According to him, someone needed to call Timini to order. In his words:

“Timini you wan spoil person marriage? What is the problem with you? Why will you say Sharon’s kissing game is a solid 10 over 10? So you kissing a married now is a game to you? It’s a game to you because you dey do acting and they say make una two kiss is a game to you you dey open mouth talk like that about married woman and nobody is calling you to order? What is this world turning into? Everybody knows this woman just got married, e neva reach six months abi one year, you are going on a podcast that you know will likely go viral, people will watch it. How do you want the husband to feel?”

See the video below:

What fans said about Dee One’s video

Dee One’s reaction to Timini rating Sharon’s kiss as a 10 soon triggered comments from Nigerians. Many of them blasted the ex-BBNaija star as they informed him that the actor’s statement was from an old interview which took place before the actress got married.

Read some of their comments below:

ayinke_x:

“This is what you want? Traffic? Ok Good 👏🏽👏🏽. Interview wey don happen before sharon got married.🤡.”

luvtiwalykcrazy:

“You wey no wan spoil her marriage, why you come dey overflog the matter repeatedly? Brotherhood and Manhood cannot be proud of you.”

tianobeautyspa:

“To be honest is not fair to say that in a podcast!! 😞”

Mideblaq__:

“For real, the conversation is unhealthy.”

nyakoejudith:

“He was asked a question, for God's sake.”

mirellacooks:

“Dee one dey do research before you talk, first of all this is an old video, secondly, Sharon was not married when I first saw this video, and even at that, there is nothing wrong with what he has said. She wey dey kiss, she no Sabi say she don marry? Dee one go find content abeg.”

Olayinkaoyesanmi:

“He was asked a question and he answered. And , this video is more than 4 years now.”

Milkofthepopy:

“I am sure this podcast came out before the wedding.”

Jojo.vince:

“Deeone,rest in Jesus name....you are trying so hard to be relevant 😑😑.”

Tai_bj:

“Y’ll can yab him and call him out. He said the honest truth. 😔”

Funke Akindele scolds Timini Egbuson on set

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous incident where Timini Egbuson was scolded on set by his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

The exchange between the movie stars created a stir online as Akindele expressed her displeasure at something Timini did on set.

Funke Akindele lampooned the actor, noting that he was fond of bad behaviour, making him look less professional.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng