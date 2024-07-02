Sharon Ooja's wedding to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, has continued to trend and this time, she gave credit to her fashion designers

She made some posts to appreciate the works of her fashion designers and noted that they gave her exactly what she ordered

The movie star added that they were kind to her and made her feel like the perfect bride she had always wanted to be

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, is still basking in the euphoria of being married and decided to show gratitude to the fashion designers who made her wedding dresses.

Sharon Ooja thanks the designers of her wedding dresses. Image credit: @sharonooja

On Instagram, she posted a video of the four outfits made by a bridal clothing brand, @somobysomo, and thanked them for an amazing job. According to her, the fashion designer should be every bride's dream as the craftsmanship is top-notch.

The role interpreter also thanked another stylist, @dahmola, for delivering styles that were out of this world and made her look like a queen. She added that she does not take the brand's work for granted.

Also, celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, was duly recognised for making her white wedding dress. She stated that Veekee took the measurement and fitting herself for her special day.

Her appreciation post did not end without mentioning her makeup artists @bibyonce and @anitabrows and her jewelleries brand @bozidiamonds.

Celebrity hairstylist, Adefunke Adefule, made her hair and she thanked her for being kind and being by her side during the special occasion.

See her appreciation post for Veekee James below:

Reactions to the appreciation post

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her appreciation post. See some of the reactions below:

@hibiscus_belle:

"Dear Sharon, your marriage will last! This will be your hubby’s last marriage. Naysayers will be put to great Shame!!"

@lyndynussy:

"I love you for this. Ignore all the brouhaha. Lowkey they all want what you have."

@chiny.p:

"You have a praying squad of fans behind you. Your joy is permanent!"

@bervelynnnn:

"Your marriage will last. Goodness and mercy will follow you. Happiness and joy will be prevalent and the lord will lead you through every step. Love you Sharon."

@evesoal:

"We are still drooling over this wedding either they like it or yes."

@priceless_annabel:

"May your marriage be fruitful and blissful just like you mentioned like that of your parents on your wedding day, Amen."

@manuelsbeautty_gh:

"Ever gorgeous Sharon, you’re loved and no weapons formed against shall prosper."

