Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila Charani has also reacted to the actress' 5th anniversary with Ned Nwoko

Laila Charani, who is Ned Nwoko's fourth wife, dropped a comment on the businessman's celebration post

The Moroccan's comment has since spurred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many applauding her

Laila Charani, the fourth wife of businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, recently caused a stir with her comment on the 5th marriage anniversary celebration of her co-wife and actress Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Tuesday, Regina, a mum of two, sweetly celebrated her 5th anniversary with the love of her life, Ned.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila Charani comments on actress' 5th wedding anniversary. Credit: @lailacharani @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Ned also responded in a late-night post, gushing about Regina while stating that their love had only begun.

Laila Charani comments on Ned Nwoko's post

The Moroccan, who is the Nigerian politician's fourth wife, joined other online users in wishing her husband and co-wife a happy anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Laila wrote:

“Happy anniversary to you ❤️."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila Charani's comment. Credit: @lailacharani

Source: Instagram

Online users react to Regina Daniels' co-wife's post

While some netizens applauded Laila, others doubted her sincerity with her message to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels. Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

iam_a_gogetter:

"@mnslailacharani you have such a beautiful heart."

ug_amy:

"@mnslailacharani na so polygamy dey sweet?"

chikabrie8966:

"@mnslailacharani you re loved."

estherode37:

"@ug_amy make we know now Abi so we go know if na the right way to follow."

heropeace544:

"@mnslailacharani E from your mind? are you really happy for them?"

nnelsaa_:

"@ug_amy wen money enter."

Laila Charani gives fans a view of Ned Nwoko's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani, gave fans on social media a tour of their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s mansion.

Laila shared a rare video showing the different impressive parts of what they called their family home.

The video showed Ned Nwoko’s love for nature, seeing as the house had a lot of greenery, a mini-zoo, a golf course, plush Moroccan-themed interiors, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and more.

Source: Legit.ng