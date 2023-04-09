It is common knowledge that many people will go to great lengths for love and this includes them changing their religion and mode of worship.

Just recently, popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, caused an online buzz after she unveiled her new Muslim name to fans upon her marriage to her second husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

Legit.ng will now be taking a look at some top Nigerian celebrities who have changed their religions mostly because of love and relationships.

Mercy Aigbe, other Nollywood actresses who converted to Islam over marriage. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @funkejenifaakindele, @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

1. Faithia Williams converts to Islam:

Unknown to many, popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, is an Urhobo woman from Delta state. She was born into a Roman Catholic family before later adopting the Cherubim and Seraphim faith. However, Faithia soon converted to Islam shortly before her marriage to her ex-husband and Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun. She used to be known as Faith Williams before her conversion and marriage to Saheed Balogun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. Funke Akindele adopts Muslim name over marriage:

This top Nollywood actress converted to Islam when she got married to her first ex-husband, Alhaji Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede. They held their Nikkai ceremony on May 24, 2012, and the actress was also renamed Khadijat in line with her new Muslim faith. However, Funke’s marriage to Oloyede soon crashed and there were no more traces of her being a Muslim.

3. Debbie Shokoya reveals new Muslim name:

Popular Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya made headlines in February 2023 after she got engaged to an unnamed man. However, netizens were quick to dig up the identity of her husband-to-be. It was gathered that she got engaged to one Lukman Ejalonibu, a Muslim married man. After the reports of their engagement became public knowledge, Debby revealed that she had also converted to Islam and taken a Muslim name, Mutmaina.

4. Mercy Aigbe becomes Haija Minnah after converting to Islam:

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to businessman, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, was met with a series of criticism on social media seeing as he was already married with kids. However, the couple did not back down with their display of love on social media and seemed to draw fans to their side as many noted that they had to be truly in love. In March 2023, Mercy Aigbe and her husband hosted a Ramadan lecture and a video went viral where she spoke on embracing Islam. Not stopping there, she also revealed her new name, Hajia Minnah (with the H).

5. Chichi Morah aka Farida Fasasi (Sound Sultan’s wife):

Late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, got married to an Igbo woman, Chichi Morah. She later converted to Islam and started to be known as Farida Fasasi. She embraced Islam and still seemed to be practising even after the death of her husband and the father of her kids.

6. Laide Bakare converts to Islam from Christianity:

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was a Christian and also used to be married to a Christian man. However, their marriage hit the rocks and she moved on with Alhaji Tunde Orilowo also known as ATM. The movie star’s marriage to the Alhaji as one of his wives led to her conversion to Islam. She eventually travelled to Mecca and became known as an Alhaja.

7. Liz DaSilva converts to Islam after marriage:

This Yoruba Nollywood actress converted from Christianity to Islam over her marriage to her husband, Alhaji Olaoye. She also changed her name to Aishat as they welcomed their first child together. Their son was named Roheem. According to her, the reason for her conversion was to show the world that she had a great relationship with her child’s father.

Mercy Aigbe speaks on being a Muslim wife during Ramadan

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe complained about the difficulties of being a Muslim wife during Ramadan.

Mercy shared a picture of herself dozing off and revealed that it was difficult to wake up for suhoor.

The movie star clarified that while she was managing better with fasting, she still has trouble getting up to eat in the morning since insufficient sleep makes her tired.

Source: Legit.ng