Actress Regina Daniels’ appreciation message to supporters following her husband’s victory at the poll has stirred different reactions from netizens

However, a follower of the actress, in a congratulatory message, described Regina Daniels as a true inspiration to young girls

The lady’s comment about Regina Daniels has stirred further reactions, as it didn’t go down well with some of the actress' followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who has supported her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko’s political career, has stirred reactions with the appreciation message she shared after he emerged as senator elect for Delta North.

The actress’ post stirred reactions from a lady identified as ayer_ki, who described her as a true inspiration to young girls.

She wrote:

“Congratulations. You're a true inspiration to most young girls. I love you ❤️.”

See her comment below:

Netizens react to lady’s description of Regina Daniels

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ajuamiwe:

"@ayer_ki what is she inspiring exactly?"

floxyreen:

"@ayer_ki . aunty speak for yourself."

romeo_d_governor:

"@ayer_ki what kind of inspiration are you talking about here Aunty?"

drecca_sartorial:

"@ayer_ki speak for yourself ejoor."

verah_sully:

"@ayer_ki to you alone, long throat."

okeaminone:

"@romeo_d_governor how to boldly marry someone husband with out fear."

ezyokolo:

"@ayer_ki which inspiration? Abeg inspire yourself by yourself o, leave other young girls alone. They did not send you to speak on their behalf. Inspire indeed . You don talk wetin dey hungry you. No go find work feed yourself by yourself. Dey wait elderly man. You go wait till you turn waiteress ."

skyangel652:

"@floxyreen I swear she doesn’t have sense."

Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko's win

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, reportedly won the senatorial election in his district and she officially celebrated his win online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star who could not hide her excitement dressed up like a new bride as she showed appreciation to all those who voted.

Regina was all smiles in her beautifully beaded outfit as she celebrated the people of Anioma for voting for her husband who won the senatorial seat in Delta North under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

