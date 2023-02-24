Nigerian actor Browny Igboegwu has shared a video showing the funny moment he proposed to a colleague to be his second wife

The actor, who was seen alongside veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo, Luchy Donalds and others, cited Yul Edochie as an example

Kanayo and others present couldn’t help but laugh about Brownny’s proposal; the video, however, stirred reactions online

Nollywood actor Browny Igboegwu recently took to his Facebook account to share a video of him proposing to his colleague Ify Eze.

Browny was spotted on his knees as he jokingly asked Ify to become his second wife.

Browny Igboegwu spotted with Kanayo, Luchy Donalds, others. Credit: @yuledochie/ Facebook: brownyigboegwuTV

Source: Instagram

While trying to persuade her to agree to his proposal, the actor cited Yul Edochie’s 2nd marriage drama as an example.

He said:

“Marry me, Yul Edochie has opened door, highest Instablog will write about me.”

The likes of Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Luchy Donalds, among others who were also present, found Browny’s marriage proposal funny as they couldn’t help but laugh about it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Browny Igboegwu’s proposal

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

Obi Nelson:

"I hear Yul edochie don open door like play like play Peter obi go win."

Marvel King:

"I love when friends vibe together in noollywood industry e dey give joy."

Oyetaiwo Kade:

"Wao! This is cool, Yul and Judy Austin laid the evil foundation."

Ngozi Edwin:

"Yul is open doors for people to marry as many as they want oooo that's is what he said."

Chy Fortune:

"Yul don dey inspire people on polygamy... ."

Amarachi Adaeze K Obianyi:

"Chy Fortune they are making jest of yul and judy."

Ayampositive Mamaga:

"He said Yul Edochie has open door" abeg live life and leave Yul alone for me ooo❤️."

