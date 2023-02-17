Vibrant Nollywood superstar-turned-politician is celebrating her son King André’s 7th birthday

The Nigerian actress took to social media to show her fans and followers that her son is a landowner of 10 plots in the country’s capital city, Abuja

Tonto’s emotional message for her son as she made her good news known touched the hearts of netizens as they showered her with prayers

Popular Nollywood star-turned-politician has lit up the internet with the enormous birthday gifts she presented to her only son, King Andre, on his 7th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news and the latest development in her son’s life.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre's birthday by gifting him 10 plots of land Credit: @tontolet

The proud mother announced that her son is now a 10-plot land owner in the mega-capital city of Abuja and also has a court/estate of 58 hectares named after him (King Andre court).

According to Tonto, she might not be alive in 10 years or 5 years and has dedicated every day she lives to plan for his future.

"I may not be alive in 10 YEARS, or 5 years or 3 years or 1 year or 6 months or 3 months or the next day. BUT FOR EVERY DAY I LIVE I WILL WORK TO MAKE YOUR FUTURE A GREAT ONE. Just like your Name KING, you shall rule. Congratulations my son, for becoming the newest owner of a 10PLOTS of land at the @domak_group DOMAK LUXURY GARDEN CITY ABUJA and HAVING A COURT/ESTATE OF 58HECTRES NAMED AFTER HIM (KINGANDRE COURT) BY THE CHAIRMAN DOMAK GROUPS (DR. AMB KINGSLEY N AZONOBI). My Dearest son, My World, The Life I have suffered, cried, Been Messed Up, betrayed just so you can be A BETTER ME. I have no doubt you will MAKE ME A PROUD WOMAN; I LOVE YOU, DANGEROUSLY."

karenkashkane:

"Creating that Generational wealth when people ask me, "why do you work so hard".... because I need to build that foundation my kids."

sandraiheuwa:

"You are a GREAT MOTHER your son will never disappoint you. Continue waxing strong God gat you."

hillagirl:

"Mama wey sabi ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_nneeoma_:

"King andre, I pray you grow in wisdom, kindness and knowledge! I pray you grow to enjoy all your mother has worked had for and that you multiply it, amen! I pray you are charitable like her and pray you meet good friends who wont use you but teach you and support your growth❤️."

annie_deessentials:

"Mama Tonto, you inspire me greatly as a Mother,but let me say this, you’ll live long to reap from this great seed you are sowing in to your sons life. "

olayinkadebbs:

"Show me any intentional mother than Mama King May God guide ur steps to greatness Dearest King Andre."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's 7th birthday with 7 cakes

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is excited as her son King Andre clocks seven years old on Friday, February 17.

To make it memorable, Dikeh went all out for her son, who she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, as she ordered seven beautiful cakes with different designs.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of cakes as she penned a short message to her son.

Source: Legit.ng