Nollywood actress Sharon Ezeamaka is one of the popular Nigerian moviemakers who began their acting career as a child actor

Sharon was famous for her role as Shan in Nigerian TV series Dear Mother which was popular in the 2000s

She went on to act in other popular TV series known as Shuga alongside movie makers like Timini and Jemima Osunde

Sharon Ezeamaka is a Nigerian actress who started her acting career as a child actor and is best known for her role as "Shan" in famous Nigerian TV series "Dear Mother."

The actress began her career at age 5 when she landed a role in the movie Narrow Escape released in 1997.

Sharon Ezeama will be 31 in 2023. Credit: @sharonezeamaka/ lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Sharon is also popular for her role Nigerian TV series Shuga which was popular between 2013 and 2018.

In this article Legit.ng looked at popular things to know about Sharon Ezeamaka.

Sharon Ezeamaka will be 31 this year

She was born on October 24 1992, in Lagos state. During her 28th birthday celebration in 2020, Sharon sent a message to End SARS protesters.

See her 28th birthday message below:

2. Sharon Ezeamaka has a younger sister who is also an actress

Sharon's sister Thelma Ezeakama is popular for her role in comedian Bovi's movie 'It is Her' released on October 9 2016. The likes of Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello were also a part of the movie cast.

Sharon also has an elder sister named Jennifer Ezeamaka.

3. Sharon Ezeamaka loves to cook

Sharon, in a post via her Instagram page, showed off some of her cooking skills and even described herself as the best cook.

Below is one of her posts showing her cooking:

4. She is a feminist

During an interview with The Sun in 2017, she revealed she had been a feminist even before it became a thing in Nigeria.

In her words:

"I’m a feminist! Let’s start from there. I don’t joke with that part of my life. I’m a feminist. I’ve been a feminist since before it became a ‘thing’. I’ve always been a feminist."

5. Sharon Ezeamaka is okay with being single

While she is no longer active on social media, Sharon, during an interview with The Sun in 2017, revealed she doesn't have time for men and was happy with being single.

"I don’t have the time. I mean, being in a relationship is fun but I feel like there are times in your life when you need to be by yourself, because you are trying to evolve as a person and figure out what you want and it’s hard to do that when there is someone else’s feelings you have to consider on everything."

However, during an interview with Vanguard in 2012, Sharon revealed she has a boyfriend who is years old than her.

"All I can say is that he’s a guy, and he’s a couple of years older than myself. We just started dating," she said.

6. Why she took a two year break from acting

Sharon, who was 20 back in 2021, revealed she took a brief break from the industry because people were still seeing her as a small girl

She said:

"I have been acting since I was 5, and even though I’m 20 now, people still see me as that little girl. So, I took a two year break to do other things, get more mature, and explore other areas of the media."

