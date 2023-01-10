Popular Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo, has shared old photos of the first movie he starred in

Sharing some details of the movie, he hinted that it was filmed in 1990 when he was 6 years old at the time, among other details

The photos have sparked massive reactions on social media as many question the whereabouts of the young lady he starred in the movie with

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has reminisced about an old memorable moment when he jumped onto the Ghanaian movie scene.

John Dumelo with his harvested ginger on the left, and on the right, in a movie role at 6 years old. Photo Source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

In the series of photos he shared on his verified Twitter page, he hinted that the movie was filmed in 1990. This means that John Dumelo was 6 years old when he jumped onto the movie scene.

He further went on to share the locations where the movie was filmed at. Even after about 33 years since he starred in the movie, he remembered that the locations were Afienya, Koforidua, and Kanda, among others.

Captioning the post, he wrote;

My first film. Baby thief. Was filmed in 1990. I still remember the locations. Afienya, koforidua, Kanda etc

Reactions as John Dumelo drops old photo in a movie role

@nicola_yemoh said:

Eii this is you in 1990?? You have really shown me I am old this afternoon!!

@IncarnatedChild said:

In 1990, I was 6 yrs old and I remember we were checked if we had bathed before we will be allowed to watch television, and that was how we watched Baby Thief

@darladdo stated:

I saw the film at Kanda when it was premiering. You did well. It was a glimpse of what your future would look like. Sometimes we live our dreams during our infancy and become better at them in adulthood. You have come far, John.

@AgyeiDuah remarked:

I remember watching this movie …quite recently I chanced on it on one of the local stations

@Khojo_Hazard25 said:

Wow. Please do you have the latest photo of the lady beside you too?

@MrAhenkorah_ commented:

The second frame. Where the girl dey?

Meanwhile, many netizens are sharing their experiences from watching the movie, while others also admire how far John Dumelo has come in the movie industry.

