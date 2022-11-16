Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has confirmed he is a big fan of Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who he called his man for life

Throwing his weight behind Ronaldo following his explosive interview, Yul told Ronaldo not to mind those disrespecting him as they were jealous

While Ronaldo is reportedly linked with a transfer from Manchester United, Yul said he would follow the footballer to any club he moves to

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken sides with Portuguese footballer and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a post via his Instagram page, Yul hailed Ronaldo as he said the football star is his man for life.

Yul Edochie hails Ronaldo. Credit: @yuledochie/google

Source: Instagram

The actor, who is a big fan of the footballer, advised him not to mind those disrespecting him as they were doing so out of jealousy.

In his words:

“My man for life. The Greatest. CR7 @cristiano Who dey disrespect you? Dem smoke something? No mind dem, Jealousy wan finish them. DIA FADA! Oil dey your head my man. Your grace is too much for them to handle. Any club you go I go. CR7. The Greatest.”

Ronaldo has come under massive criticism following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he spoke about how Manchester United betrayed him, among others.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie hails Ronaldo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cool_scratch:

"Person wey no Sabi you... Go look after your wives my dear."

stanleyigboanugo7:

"G O A T All of them join in that Man U can’t achieve what CR7 has achieved, last season highest goal scorer, at 37 he made it to world best players nomination. Bia umuazi Man U should be cautioned."

cullinzpatrick:

"Please take down this post, Cristiano is not polygamous."

khalidkhalifa967:

"On a serious note you are acting wired recently are you sure you are really okay?"

ayoolarichard9:

"Stop deceiving him Boss... Messi was and his never his mate in football philosophy.. Thanks."

Source: Legit.ng