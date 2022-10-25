Nollywood actor Raph Niyi has taken to social media to call out a blackmailer who claimed to have a tape of his bedroom activities

Niyi said the blackmailer had been threatening him for the past three days, but he refused to give in

The video, which has gone viral, has sparked reactions from netizens, with some dragging the actor

Popular Yoruba actor Raph Niyi is making headlines after he shared a video where he cried out about a blackmailer threatening to leak his tape.

The actor revealed that the blackmailer, threatening to go online if he refuses to pay, is someone on his team.

Niyi said he had told the blackmailer to go ahead as he was not ready to pay.

In his words:

“It is with a heavy heart that I come to you to tell you that I have a blackmailer on my team who is claiming to have a copy of probably video of me. And for three days now he has been threatening to go online if I don’t give him something."

“I am not one that will give in to blackmail, I have told him to go ahead. I have already spoken to a couple of friends and I want to thank them for giving me words of encouragement, my wife, my family already I told them when this happened so please I just want to let you know.

“In my line of work anytime can happen, if by omission you happen to get it and then you are now saying you want money with it, I don’t think it will happen with me."

See the video below:

Actor shares screenshots of chats with blackmailer, see them below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

only1_ednariches:

"He don quickly con report himself just in case. My country people no dey carry last. Guy man cannot guy a guy yoyo."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Blackmailer no sabi speak English sef which kind wahala be this ."

_sheis.lola:

"You self talk true,no they go through corner ."

being_mercy25:

"But sir why you do am?."

mv_chavhairline:

"This is the best way to attack the attacker!!!!"

