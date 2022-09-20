Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has given fans hope that she is soon to return on screen after a recent development

Genevieve’s movie, Lionheart, made a casting call on their official Instagram account and it left many fans excited

Numerous netizens expressed their joy as they nursed hope that the top actress was going to embrace the limelight again

Much loved Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, seems to have given fans reason to think she will be returning on screen.

Recall that the movie star had raised concerns after she went AWOL on social media with all her photos deleted, followed by speculations that she was struggling with her mental health.

In a new development, Genevieve’s blockbuster movie, Lionheart, posted a casting call on their official Instagram page.

Genevieve Nnaji's stirs reaction over her possible return. Photos: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

People were called on to display their acting talent during an audition for a feature film. This gave fans hope that Genevieve will be returning to screens soon.

A number of them also rejoiced at the development. See the post below:

Netizens react over Genevieve’s possible return on screen

Read what some social media users had to say about the development below:

Bloomingbabiesworld:

“Me too am happy she’s bck .”

Queen__daisyy_:

“Until they change cast.”

Interesting.

Genevieve needs prayers to overcome what she is going through - SDK

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Genevieve was a trending topic on social media after it was claimed that she was down over substance use and that she was in a mental health facility in Texas.

The news caused quite a buzz online and popular blogger, Stella Dimkoko Korkus (SDK), addressed the claims.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality seemed to corroborate the claims that all is not well with Genevieve.

SDK told fans that all the actress needs at the moment is love and prayers and not for her issue to be breaking news.

Not stopping there, SDK lambasted people peddling claims that the actress was down as a result of dr*ugs and explained that a person being unwell does not mean they are taking substances.

The blogger added that the claims were riddled with lies and that a real nurse who works in America will never confirm such sensitive information.

