Veteran actor Adebayo Salami, better known as Oga Bello, and popular Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma gave fans more than they bargained for at Wasiu Adedeji and Eniola Ayo’s wedding ceremony.

Oga Bello, who was among the popular celebrities at the event, was seen on stage with Pasuma, where he challenged the Fuji singer to a dance battle.

Oga Bello sprays Pasuma at a party. Credit: @adebayosalami

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Oga Bello, the father of Femi Adebayo, asked his fans to share their opinion on who won between him and Pasuma.

He wrote:

"When money is no longer the problem, may our health not fail us. Who won the dance battle between me and @officialpasuma ???"

Aside from Oga Bello, other celebrities who attended the wedding include Mr Macaroni, Mama Rainbow, Muyiwa Ademola, Yetunde Bakare, among others.

Fans react to video of Oga Bello and Pasuma in a dance challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

smgbaba5:

"You are the winner sir."

taofeeqatolajumoke:

"Ameen Baba oni Baba more strength sir ❤️."

iconicwalexx:

"Paso ma pa ni Legend now."

erinmoje61:

"Ameena. Good one alhaji @adebayo.salami . I rarely see you dance!"

Source: Legit.ng