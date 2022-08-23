Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has again dropped another quote for his teeming fans to talk about

The actor on Twitter talked about money; how it is good but isn’t everything, and that people who say money is everything should be avoided

His fans, however, reacted to his claim that money isn’t everything as some people agreed with him, while some had opposing views

Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has given his fans something to talk about again as he declared that money isn’t everything and anyone who says money is everything should be avoided.

The actor who said this on his verified Twitter page recently said money is good but isn’t everything.

Actor Yul Edochie talks about money.

Source: Twitter

According to him, if someone constantly tells one that money is everything, one should be careful about one’s relationship with such a person.

He wrote:

“Money is not everything. Money is good but it’s not everything. If anyone constantly tells you that money is everything, be careful with your relationship with such a person.”

Check out Yul Edochie’s tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Yul’s tweet on Twitter

However, Yul’s tweet seemed not to go down well with many of his followers, as many believed that it was because he was rich that he could say money wasn’t everything.

Legit.ng has picked some of their comments; check them out below:

Emekaonline2:

"With due respect sir, money is everything. you become a better, husband, brother, friend with money. Na garri I dey soak since Thursday cos money no dey for gas...sir, na person wey chop dey find relationship."

Obiorajmartins:

"Oga! Money is everything, even to worship God na money, to breathe sef na money because na who dey healthy dey breathe."

Paradise_Ikoi:

"When you have money is easy to say money is not everything. Me who's still on the struggle lane, I look at money to be everything. Till then, I can say otherwise...!"

Alexfame:

"Boss if you know or experience real hunger before, you will know that sometimes MONEY is absolutely EVERYTHING. It's well with us all in Jesus name."

