Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to share a video of her brand new SUV

The curvy actress, in the Instagram video, revealed she decided to get the car as a birthday treat to herself

This comes after she made headlines for the choice of outfit she rocked for her birthday bash which sparked reactions

Destiny Etiko is stepping into her new age with that big money spender energy, and her fans are here for it!

The Nollywood actress, who turned a year older on August 12, rounded up her birthday celebrations with a grand gift to herself - a brand new car.

The actress purchased a new car.

Source: Instagram

The curvaceous actress, dressed in a fitted two-piece ensemble - showed off her new rider, a white Lexus SUV, in a video posted on her official Instagram page.

Showing off the luxury automobile, she revealed that she got it as a birthday gift to herself.

"I deserve it," she said in the clip.

Watch the full video below:

Social media users react to Destiny Etiko's new ride

erm_eye:

"Na only the female actress them dey make money like this. Deyemi go act like 100 film, still never see this kind motor."

brendanukagod__:

"She work so hard for it."

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Nollywood is good o. . Congratulations dear."

itz_toooh

"Congratulations to her, Your Own too go come."

love_is_a_brand:

"Work Hard, Play Harder!!!"

m_i_n_k_y:

"There’s money in acting !!! abeg who get plug ???"

stanley_nweze:

"Big congrats dear….. please guys stop dropping negative comments, be happy for her so that yours can come."

annabell_obi:

"Is it apostle that bought abi the traditionalist that healed her,..which one?"

sohigh_xy:

"Destiny na Apostle gift this one or should I face front."

bettyruth0007:

"For how much movie wey u Dey act please rest !! We already know una secrets."

"Our own Nicki Minaj" - Reactions trail Destiny Etiko's birthday party outfit

Destiny Etiko is not one to miss out on an opportunity to show off her curvaceous body; her birthday was certainly no different.

The Nollywood actress turned a year older on Friday, August 12 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some birthday photos.

By evening, the screen goddess took things up a notch for her birthday bash. Ditching the corset looks sported earlier, she stepped out for the party, rocking an interesting outfit.

