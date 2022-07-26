Popular Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye, has taken to social media to debunk claims of her sleeping with popular man of God, Apostle Suleman

Social media was recently thrown into frenzy when a blog posted a long list of celebrities alleged to have had affairs with the preacher

In a video posted online, Nwokoye made it clear that one mistake she will never make is to sleep with a man of God

Popular Nigerian actress, Queen Nwokoye, has joined the growing list of female celebrities who have debunked claims of being amorously associated with popular preacher, Apostle Suleman.

Just recently, claims made the rounds on social media that the preacher has had affairs with a number of female celebrities including actresses.

A long list of names of female stars associated with Suleman was also posted and some of those mentioned went online to clear the air including Queen Nwokoye.

Queen Nwookoye reacts to claims of sleeping with Apostle Suleman. Photos: @queennwokoye, @johnson_suleman_official

Taking to her Instagram page, Nwokoye posted a two-minute video where she debunked the claims of the controversial blog.

According to Nwokoye, people are quick to tell celebrities not to react when untrue things are posted about them online. She noted that these people count on their silence and bully them when they try to talk.

The actress spoke further and added that she is not one to be bullied for something she did not do and that on this particular topic about Suleman, she will not keep quiet about it because she has a right to what she wants her name to be associated with.

Nwokoye added that people make mistakes and she is not a saint but the one thing she will never do is to sleep with a man of God.

In her words:

“Let me tell you something, mistakes are a part of life, everybody makes mistakes, I am not a saint, I have made my own share of mistakes but you see one mistake I will never make is sleeping with a man of God. God will judge me, posterity will judge me. It is something I have never even thought of doing and I will not keep quiet for you to use me to accuse someone or to make someone look bad especially when I know what you're saying is not true. My conscience will not allow me to do it and God will not forgive me if I don’t speak up.”

Nwokoye explained that posting untrue things about a person online hurts especially because these posts go very far. She concluded her video by reiterating that she has never slept with a preacher.

“I have never slept with any man of God, I will never sleep with any man of God. My conscience will not even allow me do it”, she said.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Queen Okoye’s statement on Apostle Suleman issue

Read what some of them had to say below:

Afrojojoo:

“Eiyaaaa her eyes . Its really painful if you are accused of something you didn’t do. I don’t wish anyone such pain.”

Sojienny:

“Debunking have start .”

Chinwe_winifred:

“You for just keep quiet oo . .”

Ijeomarina:

“You do abi you no do am .”

Aries_signature14:

“But how come you all know him in a personal context ?? Everyone coming out to debunk says the same (I know him and he’s a good man )lol..why do you guys all know him personally??”

Comedianxtreme:

“Very painful accused of something you didn’t do. Most people don’t understand till it’s their turn. ”

Hmm.

