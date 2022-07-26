On Facebook, a lady named Ijeoma Chinonyerem has reacted to the 'Solomon Buchi's message to fiancee' saga with a long epistle.

According to the lady, she doesn't blame the man but the woman because she allowed the man to treat or address her in such a manner

Her reaction to the matter had also generated reactions from some Nigerian celebrities who believed her long epistle wasn't necessary

In a long read, a Facebook influencer, Ijeoma Chinonyerem, has reacted to the 'Solomon Buchi's message to his fiancee' saga.

In the post, she advised women to be careful about what they allow from men, all because they wanted a partner.

Lady reacts to Solomon Buchi's message. Credit: @IjeomaChinonyerem @solomon_buchi

Source: Instagram

According to her, bad behaviours persist not necessarily because the other person is bad but because women allow it.

Ijeoma, in her post, referred to an old post from Solomon Buchi where he shared the experience of the first time he spoke to his fiancée.

In the old Buchi post, it was said that he put his fiancée to an open test, asking her to solve some mathematical questions, all because his fiancée told him she was a first-class graduate of actuarial science.

The lady agreed to the test, and Buchi recorded her while she solved the mathematical questions. After solving the questions, Buchi was said to have told his fiancée, "with all her big big grammar", she was wrong.

"He wanted to cut her down to size so bad that even though he didn't know what the course was about, he had to Google tough questions just so he can gleefully tell her he failed them. He still posted it even though he acknowledged that she would cringe having that video out there. Do you see a pattern?" Ijeoma wrote.

She, however, questioned women on why they entertained men who, on the first night of talking with them, already needed them to prove themselves.

She concluded by saying: "The things you allow early on set the tone of your relationship. If in your desperation to be with someone, you let them walk all over you or bend over backwards to prove you're wife material, you have opened yourself to a world of hurt. Because you will continue to bend and bend and bend till your spine is broken. All because you allowed it."

Check out her post below:

Nigerian celebrities react to her post

ogbolor:

"But out of curiousity, what if solomons post and d sound of it is how he and his woman speak to eachother? E.g.. if a couple jokingly says "u dey crase" to eachother or from time to time or jokingly calls eachother "goat"... and d guy makes a post saying....i love this girl, but she dey crase, or i love this man but hez a goat. You as reader may sit there n say why use such words for ur partner without understanding dat dis is how dey yab eachother. What if solomon and his woman often say to eacother, im not looking for perfection nor most intelligent etc.... his post may not hav sounded right to us but what if, just what if she understands everything he wrote from their perspective? What if....B4 draggin people sometimes, maybe na d partner una go first ask, are u ok with it? Or better stil drink water n lock up."

timidakolo:

"Leave him alone, @solomon_buchi told the woman he proposed to and she didn’t say a word,‍♂️. They both understood each other and what the write up meant for both of them. All these epistle for another man’s post. We have seen the woman, she doesn’t look ugly and heard her speak, she is very intelligent. There a word like sarcasm. Make una stop to Dey look for relevant in another person’s post."

Life coach Solomon Buchi under fire over post about his fiancée

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi came under fire following his message to his fiancée who stays outside the country.

In a bid to reiterate his love for her, Buchi noted that she his fiancée was not the most intelligent or beautiful woman he had seen, but he would never find perfection in another person.

Buchi also added that he would not console himself with the fake reality by saying his woman is the best, most successful, or most intelligent because this doesn't give room for love to thrive.

