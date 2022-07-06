Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, have been known for their closeness and their recent display raised reactions

In a viral clip, Rita was seen scolding Regina for eating sugary things all in the name of being a nursing mother

The actress’ mum complained that her newborn son was probably pooping all the time because of what she had been eating

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mother Rita had fans rolling with laughter over their recent exchange.

It is no longer news that Regina recently welcomed her second son and it appears her mother was around for her babysitting duties.

In a video posted on the actress’ Snapchat, her mother was seen complaining bitterly about her diet.

Regina Daniels' mum scolds her for eating sugary things. Photos: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

Rita walked into the room where Regina was and peeped at what her daughter was eating. She started to complain after discovering that it was a big piece of cake.

As Rita complained, Regina was heard laughing and telling her mother that she is a breastfeeding woman and can eat whatever she likes.

The actress’ mother complained about how she had been changing the new baby’s diaper and noted that he had been pooping a lot, probably because of Regina’s diet.

Rita added that Regina had been eating cake all in the name of her first son’s recent birthday party. The actress’ mother said she was sure Regina would step down the big cake with coke.

She said:

“Are you okay? You're eating all these sugary things and look at the baby pooping like what I don't even know what to call it. Look at the cake in the name of Moon, ‘Moon is still celebrating his birthday’. How many cakes has Moon eaten? You've been the one eating and then you ordered for the second one again. You will now use coke to wash it down all in the name of you're a breastfeeding mum. Who taught you that? ”

See the video below:

Internet users react as Regina Daniels’ mother scolds her over her eating

Read what some of them had to say below:

Blessingemmanuella15:

“U don't know what God has done for u, if u are this close with it mum.. especially if u a lady..”

Jospheenah:

“If you like hate !! That girl and her mother are living their best lives .”

Yourgirltee___:

“Mothers can complain eh my momsy is their chair lady tbh.”

Hayorsamuel:

“She is protecting her investment…simple.”

Officialjaymore:

“The mother is pained cos as she is eating sugary things the baby dey pupu nonstop. Mother’s are priceless, to change diaper is a big job, ahhh Regina .”

Aikscovy:

“Love is sweet oh, when money enters love is sweeter .”

Interesting.

Regina Daniels' mum tells her to start working on herself moments after childbirth

On Snapchat, the actress shared a video where she revealed the advice her mother gave to her just moments after giving birth.

According to the new mother, her own mum Rita was already calling for pepper soup spices to be brought while telling her to start working on herself.

The actress expressed surprise at her mother’s words on the first day of delivery.

Source: Legit.ng