A heartbroken young lady , Qwinberry , and her mother recently burst into tears over the demise of their father and husband

, , The young lady was making a video speaking to her late father not knowing that her mother was standing at the door

After hearing her daughter's sad speech, the poor widow entered the room and they both burst into tears

An emotional video spotted on TikTok has captured the sad moment a mother and her daughter hugged each other and cried bitterly.

The daughter was making a video where she talked to her late father and asked him why he had to leave.

As though he was present with her, the lady asked him whom he left her younger siblings for and what she's going to do when others start talking about their dads.

Heartbroken mother and daughter break down in tears Photo Credit: @Qwinberry

Mother and daughter break down in tears

While making the video, her mother stood at the door watching her and also tearing up.

After a while, she entered the room and hugged her daughter. They both wept uncontrollably while trying to console each other.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the sad daughter, Qwinberry, said:

"I was making this video not knowing my mom was listening from my door and she was crying. Then she entered and we burst into tears."

The video has gotten people so emotional on TikTok as some share their heartbreaking experiences after losing a parent.

@nazymirabel1 said:

"Only the fatherless will understand I feel ur pains."

@favour_doll noted:

"May our dads soul Rest In Peace I didn’t get the chance to say bye ."

@thyreal_ammy reacted:

"she's so young to experience this kind of pain, I still remember vividly how my mom always cry whenever she think about my Dad."

@ade_rin_sola16 added:

"I don’t have any I miss my parent ."

@mercy_simple commented:

"I don’t know what it’ll feel like, but I know I don’t want to experience it now I cried so hard watching this."

