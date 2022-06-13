Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie, appears to have taken her security into her own hands with her recent move

The film star shared a video of herself holding a fully loaded gun and she proceeded to ask fans about their day in church

Angela’s video raised a series of mixed reactions from internet users with a number of them bashing her for her post

Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, has caused a buzz online over a video of herself with a gun.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one seemed ready for action as she flaunted the fully loaded gun.

In the video, Angela was seen unloading and reloading the gun with bullets. Not stopping there, she wished fans a happy Sunday.

Actress Angela Okorie causes stir as she flaunts fully loaded gun for church. Photo: @realangelaokorie

The movie star also asked her fans how church had been for the day in her caption. She wrote:

“HAPPY SUNDAY Fam ❤️❤️ How was church Today?”

Internet users reacted to video of Angela Okorie with loaded gun as she asked them about church

Not long after the actress posted the video of herself with a gun online, it soon spread and a number of internet users had a lot to say about it. A number of people seemed to berate Angela. Read some of their comments below:

Iamaskala_g:

“Unnecessary attention which is detrimental to her security.”

Stanley_nweze:

“Arh why everybody Dey bring out their gun, e get fight Wey wan start?”

Princevandavid:

“You can be arrested for this,, it's actually causing fear and panic to the public.”

Bills_mama:

“If them try them collect wotowoto.”

Essingemmanuel:

“E reach to carry gun go church o .”

Begoodyoungest:

“All this one na for internet!! Please don't mislead people. That sh**t is not poblicly legalized here.”

Adaora_officialpage:

“Na to Dey carry gun Dey go church we need to do now ooo #backup #selfdefense .”

Cybersecure_ng:

“Unnecessarily exposing urself to danger... Some boys can identify her now as a target to lay their hands on that pistol. All cos if show off. At ur age.”

