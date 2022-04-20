Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding day has continued to cause a buzz online

A video has emerged showing her group of friends and colleagues gathering around her on the dance floor

In the video, Nse Ikpe Etim, Chioma Akopotha, Lilly Afegbai, and more encircled the actress and flooded the place with cash

Much loved Nigerian actress Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding has remained the trending gist on social media with many highlights.

The event which took place in Owerri on April 19, 2022, showed just how loved and revered Rita is by her celebrity colleagues.

A video made the rounds online from the wedding reception showing Rita with some of her friends from Nollywood.

Nollywood actresses making it rain cash at Rita Dominic's wedding. Photos: @chiomaakpotha

These women gathered around the happy bride as they all danced together. Not stopping there, they also brought out bundles of cash and made it rain on Rita.

Their excitement was quite contagious and the crowd continued to enjoy their display. Rita also remained the ever-smiling bride as she enjoyed her big day.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video of Rita dancing with her Nollywood colleagues warmed so many hearts on social media and they reacted. Read some of their comments below:

Ibiwarietuk:

“Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️ massive support vibe.”

Uchejombo:

“❤️doings!!!!”

Its_tegadominic:

“Cartelllllllll I love to see.”

Ruthechengajah:

“Nse won't kill me ooo, babe is over happy, chai.”

Amarachi__okoro:

“Now This Is The Real “WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN”….. Weldone Mama’s ❤️.”

Pristine_products17:

“You all look elegant . Rita's dress is sooooo out of this world .”

Ibe348:

“This is just a carnival.”

Ms.marvellous_paul:

“I will focus on building myself and making money. When love comes I would go ahead and enjoy it, I’m not in a hurry ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. THIS IS JUST SO BEAUTIFUL.”

Yourfavefirstlady:

“Beautiful fr! It's the happiness for me! God bless you Rita.”

Top Nollywood stars storm Owerri in beautiful outfits for Rita Dominic's wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, got traditionally married to her publisher beau, Fidelis Anosike, and it was an event that would no doubt keep fans buzzing for a long time.

On April 19, 2022, veteran Nollywood stars showed what it means to support their own as many of them trooped to Owerri in Imo state to celebrate Rita and her beau’s good fortune.

However, these stars did not just stop at gracing the occasion, they also made it one to remember as they paraded social media with their beautiful outfits and more.

They no doubt stood out in their lovely attires and gave fans aso-ebi fashion goals.

