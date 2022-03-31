The Idibia family is once again making the headlines for controversial reasons and Annie Idibia is in the centre of it all

The actress reacted to mistreatment and drug use allegations levelled against her by her elder brother, Wisdom

Annie listed everything she has done for Wisdom while genuinely asking why he is so determined to destroy her career

Just when Nigerians thought they have had enough of the Idibia family drama, Annie’s elder brother, Wisdom, caused a stir on social media after coming out to accuse her.

Annie didn’t let the drug use and maltreatment allegations slide as she also threw caution into the wind and engaged her brother in public.

Annie Idibia fires back at elder brother. Photo: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In lengthy comments dropped on Instagram, Annie explained that the genesis of her brother’s actions is simply because she refused to have him work as her manager.

Annie went on to list all the good things she has done for him including catering for his wife and three children.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

"You live in a bedroom flat fully furnished with everything u need for u n kids ... wisdom u have 3 kids . Have u ever paid for their school fees since they were born.? Your oldest 9. For 9 years ... since ur wife start making babies ... have u ever paid for hospital bills for any of your kids ? Have u ever paid sch fees ?"

In a different portion of her post, Annie equally mentioned how she has given Wisdom money to the tune of millions despite his accusations of maltreatment.

The actress added that she has receipts to show as evidence while pointing out the several times she has had to bail him out from messy financial situations.

See screenshots of her post below:

Netizens wade into Idibia family drama

nigeriarealitytv said:

"Family Reunion needs to take place ASAP."

the_oliaku said:

"Kai i feel so sad for Annie,even if the world is against you,it hurts in a different way when your family turns against you."

omo_elewaa said:

"Buh wait....ontop her money??...so because your elder sister is rich..you cannot make it on your own?...its the entitlement for me o."

lavivia25 said:

"Make una pity her small Abeg before she go into depression is not easy to be the breadwinner of the family."

kran_bherry said:

"Once they see they can’t milk you anymore, they turn against you , the worst is that it is family that will do the worst to you, all man for himself o , I am there for you doesn’t mean I will give into all your wants and whims."

Annie recounts living in one room with 3 brothers

Earlier, Annie Idibia expressed gratitude for her growth over the years after recording yet another success in her thriving entertainment career.

The mother of two announced that she will be the cover of the March Edition of Glamour Magazine South Africa and expressed how excited she is about it.

A thankful Annie used the opportunity to praise God for her growth after a difficult start to life and told her mother that she has finally made it.

Source: Legit.ng