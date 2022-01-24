Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is serving a beautiful African mother's goal on Instagram and her fans are loving it

The actress wrapped her son, Munir, on her back using Ankara print and shared lovely photos online

Declaring how proud she is to be a mum, Regina noted that her happiest moments come from within

Ace Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her son, Munir are serving beautiful mother and child moments on social media to the excitement of their fans.

The movie star shared lovely photos of herself backing her child in a typical African way using Ankara prints on Instagram.

Regina Daniels backs her son.



She also shared other cute photos without the young boy and maintained that she is a proud mother.

Regina declared that her happy moments can not be easily predicted.

"My happiest moments comes from within, I’m such a proud mum."

Check out the post below:

Fans compliment Regina

Quite a number of Regina's fans and celebrity colleagues have commended her for the lovely photos with her son and complimented her beauty.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

"This picture is Bright and beautiful."

_.Tiffany_pacel.__:

"I'm bored without you."

Jasmine_rajinder:

"Awwww i love you too always my beloved aunty."

Kanu.adesuwa:

"Looking sweet I love this your hair@regina.daniels."

N.g.o.z.i.k.a:

"Enjoying the good life."

Martha_richy_:

"Gina you are so beautiful."

Flwloveth:

"Fine baby boy❤️and his fine mom."

Igwecomedy101:

"This world sweet imagine peaceful souls ️ @regina.daniels @princemunirnwoko."

Alex_pigmax:

"Billionaire wife God bless your home."

