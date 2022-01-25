Popular Nigerian musician, Falz The Bahd Guy has stirred massive reactions online after recreating Mummy G.O's swag

The singer shared a video of himself talking like the popular preacher as he compared his old looks to the present one

Falz said if not for the open teeth, even he won't be able to recognise himself, the funny video has got Nigerians talking

Falz is the latest Nigerian celebrity to join Mummy G.O's viral hashtag open teeth challenge where he spoke about the ridiculous changes in his body features except the gap between his teeth.

In the hilarious TikTok video, Falz declared that even he won't be able to recognise himself if not for the gap teeth.

Falz acts as Mummy G.O Credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Instagram:

"If not for dis open-teet, I for no recognize maisef sef."

The music star acted the role perfectly and stirred massive reactions on social media.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

A number of Falz's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to his hilarious video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official2baba:

"U are not a normal parzun."

Beverly_osu:

"I can never get used to this."

Djspicey:

"He for leave my beauty for me oshey beautiful guy."

Juwon_io:

"You should get with her and release a fire skit."

Olayodejuliana:

"He took her beauty oh and her shape I can't stop laughing."

Iambriggsarah_:

"Lol yes I remember you that time."

Da_football_detective:

"He for kuku carry the open teeth join make you kukuma no fit recognize yaself."

Offishial_duchess:

"E collect all your beauty leave open teeth."

