Walekeys, the protege of late singer Toluwanisings, revealed the musician texted him just minutes before he slumped

The musician said Toluwanisings had been his biggest supporter, opening doors to high-profile opportunities and platforms

Walekeys shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing grief over losing his mentor and the uncertainty of his future

The grief surrounding the passing of Nigerian singer Toluwanisings took a particularly heartbreaking turn on Wednesday, October, 14, 2026, when his protege Walekeys shared a chilling detail about the moments leading up to the singer's collapse.

According to Walekeys, Toluwanisings had sent him a message asking him to send over a loop just four to seven minutes before he slumped.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' protege Walekeys shares last text singer sent before he slumped. Photo credit@walekeys/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The errand was still fresh in his hands when news of the singer's death reached him.

"You texted me and asked me to send a loop to you about 4-7 minutes before you slumped," Walekeys wrote in an emotional Instagram post, adding that he was still struggling to accept the loss."

Toluwanisings: Walekeys mourns mentor who "saw him"

Walekeys described Toluwanisings as more than a boss, calling him the one person who believed in his talent even when others did not.

He credited the late singer with connecting him to influential figures in the music industry and giving him access to platforms that would otherwise have been beyond his reach.

The protege also revealed that the two had recently held deep conversations about his career, with Toluwanisings reportedly urging him to stay patient, saying he was in his corner.

"We discussed a lot about my career, you said I should calm that you are with me," he wrote.

Fans continue praying for Toluwanisings' family after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Many who saw the post were struck by the striking physical resemblance between the two, with Walekeys noting that people often found it difficult to believe they were not blood brothers whenever he told them otherwise.

"It's not supposed to be now," he wrote, addressing his late boss directly, before asking a question that seemed to carry the weight of every band member left behind: "Where do you want we your band boys to go?"

Here is Walekeys' Instagram tribute to his late boss as he gets emotional about ther loss:

Fans and followers react to Walekeys' post

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@__officialaremohush wrote:

"Lord is with you my bro"

@topmost_2 shared:

"This is so sad, when I heard he died yesterday all I was thinking about was his family and band boys like how will they survive this, omo I pray God will be with every one of you."

@mhiz_dura commented:

"God's your strength."

@bhimzypearl said:

"Wale, God will give you the strength to bear this loss"

@shegzzy_innovation wrote:

"Stay strong my brother."

@dorjah001 reacted:

"If na person do this one, make that one no die again ooo but if nah God na him know why stay with ur maker o bro Bayo and sing for him effortlessly"

Toluwanisings' final WhatsApp record moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video, which has been making the rounds online, captured the late musician expressing his displeasure over an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn. In the clip, Toluwanisings complained about the poor finishing of the outfit, while friends around him laughed during the moment.

The resurfaced video drew attention as fans reflected on the singer’s final moments before his death. What appeared to be an ordinary interaction took on a more emotional significance for many following news of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng