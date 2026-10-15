Toluwanisings' final WhatsApp status has emerged online days after the singer's sudden death, giving fans a glimpse of his last moments

The video captured the late musician complaining about a poorly sewn outfit he paid N85,000 for, with friends laughing alongside him

Fans have flooded social media with emotional tributes, with many praying for comfort for his wife and children

The final WhatsApp status posted by late Nigerian singer Toluwanisings has resurfaced online, offering a bittersweet last look at the music star before his untimely passing.

Toluwanisings died after collapsing on a staircase, leaving friends, family, and fans in deep mourning. On Wednesday, 14 October 2026, a video originally shared as his WhatsApp status began circulating on Instagram, quickly going viral as followers scrambled to hold onto any memory of him.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' last WhatsApp status surfaces online after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings' N85k tailor complaint

In the recording, the singer could be seen in high spirits despite his frustration, modelling an outfit that had clearly missed the mark. He explained that his tailor had asked for a chance to prove himself, and he had agreed to give him a shot. The result left him less than impressed.

Toluwanisings told those around him that he spent N85,000 covering both the fabric and the sewing costs, only to end up with a garment where one sleeve was noticeably larger than the other. He pointed out the uneven stitching, turning around for the group to get a proper look.

Toluwanisings continues trending after his demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Two women in the room could be heard laughing throughout, urging him to spin around so they could inspect the outfit fully. One of them suggested he photograph the cloth and send the images directly to the tailor.

The lighthearted clip has since taken on a deeper emotional weight for fans, who are now watching it as one of the last recorded moments of the late singer's personality and warmth.

Here is the last WhatsApp video of the late singer as fans continue to mourn:

Fans react to Toluwanisings' passing

The video prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with many commenters focusing their prayers on his wife and children.

@pholaakanni wrote:

"God pls I'm not asking for too much, please console the wife"

@_the_love_therapist commented:

"God, is it not you again. You make the impossible possible. Surprise us and bring him back to life."

@omotee_201 shared:

"Hmmmm We are grateful Lord. May the lord grant you eternal rest"

@dukieesjewelry wrote:

"His wife will now see who his true friends and families are. May God hold her close, strengthen her, and help her carry this heavy burden."

@oprahjay_06 observed:

"Wearing his last white on earth."

@i_am_peachyyy said:

"God, I wasn't expecting this at all. This is so difficult to process"

@beauty_by_mo_ added:

"God please console his wife, keep her strong for her kids"

Dele Omowoli shares last moments with Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Dele Omowoli expressed deep sorrow over the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a series of emotional posts on Instagram as he mourned the late singer.

The comedian’s grief appeared particularly overwhelming as he recalled sharing a hug with Toluwanisings at a recent event. The memory made the news of the singer’s passing even more difficult for him to process, leaving him reflecting on their last encounter.

In his emotional posts, Dele paid a glowing tribute to the late gospel singer, expressing his sadness over the loss. His reaction has since drawn the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom have joined him in mourning the singer.

Source: Legit.ng