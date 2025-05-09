Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asha Gangali has transformed his sounds and brand while adopting a new name, YoungOG

The singer cited the changing tides in Afrobeats and the desire to appeal to Gen Zs and Gen Alpha as some of his reasons

YoungOG noted that his rebranding was not a decision he took suddenly, but one that took him years to achieve

Nigerian singer and music executive Asha Gangali has explained why he rebranded and changed his musical brand name, known for decades, to YoungOG. He also dropped a new single titled Ebube to announce his rebranding.

YoungOG, the founder of the popular talent hunt platform, Roc Da Mic Africa, which identifies and nurtures raw talent to stardom.

The Hello E hit maker stated that his musical journey as an Afrobeats artist and decade-long activism in the Nigerian music copyright segment contributed to the transition from Asha Gangali into this new brand name, YoungOG, which he said is an embodiment of the Afrobeats culture.

Afrobeats singer Asha Gangali rebrands, adopts a new name. Photo: ashagangali

Source: Instagram

Taking pride in the transition, YoungOG noted that his fans will appreciate the effort after listening to his new single and other forthcoming works.

He also shared that his brand new sound and creativity are made to attract the Gen Zs and Gen Alphas, and it is an effort that took him years to achieve.

"I noticed that I’ve always been years ahead of any Afrobeats dispensation, not trying to brag, but it’s the reality when you look at my musical journey, which is the reason why my sound is always fresh and dope. Rebranding from Asha Gangali to YoungOG was necessary due to changes in the demographics that consume the music and drive the culture. My new sound is 'eclectic' and I’m really excited about this new dispensation. I’ve actually metamorphosed from Gangali to YoungOG since 2023, but the process of rebranding is very tedious both creatively and administratively."

His new single, Ebube, is a contemporary highlife song with catchy melodies and features his newly signed artists Peppa and Tbeatshiii.

See it here:

YoungOG recounts his time as a key player with the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) and the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

He revealed that while many thought he had abandoned his agitation for a copyright for artists, YoungOG denies that.

He had once served as a member of the board of directors at MCSN and as the national treasurer of PMAN. He asserted:

“I will continue to demand transparency, accountability and adherence to global standards in our music institutions, which are the administrative pillars for copyright protection and music royalties management.”

Asha Gangali rebrands to appeal to Gen Zs and Gen Alphas. Photo: Asha Gangali

Source: Instagram

Afrobeats singer Asha Gangali transitions to YoungOG, releases new single Ebube

Asha Gangali names Tems modern-day Sade Adu

Asha, who is the founder of Roc Da Mic Africa, a talent search platform that first saw the raw talents in stars like Wande Coal, Timaya, Soul E, Konga and many other great artists, compares Tems to Sade Adu, the Nigerian-British singer. He said:

"Tems is a modern-day Sade Adu, period. Her win will open the doors for Afrobeats artists. It's a great time to be a female Afrobeats artist!"

He also spoke on the song that won Tems the Grammy and noted that she won the 2025 Grammy with Love Me Jeje, an adaptation of a classic Afrobeats song performed by the iconic Seyi Sodimu.

"It's a brilliant record which showcases Tems' wide range of musical influence, hard work and versatility. She and her producer must have been 'digging in the crates' before finding the gem, Love Me Jeje."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng