Nigerian Ghana-Based Musician Lucky Ekeh RejoiceS as Peller Uses His Sound on TikTok
A popular Nigerian Ghana-based music artist Lucky Ekeh rejoiced over his newly released song, Kele, after the popular TikTok influencer Peller used it in TikTok.
According to Lucky Ekeh in his Instagram post: "10 minutes after the release of my song (kele) one of the best TikTok influencers, Peller, recommended my song Kele to his fans by dancing with it."
Lucky Ekeh added that: "For a big influencer like Peller to use my song after the 10 minutes release is a big win to me."
Click here to listen to the song:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/luckyekeh/kele
Kele is a track that captures the essence of our everyday lives with its infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics.
Lucky Ekeh's unique ability to weave motivational themes into catchy melodies sets him apart in today's music landscape.
The lyrics resonate deeply, offering advice and encouragement to listeners to embrace life’s ups and downs with resilience and positivity.
