Music lovers around the world have expressed disappointment and outrage over Billboard's list of top 21st-century artistes

The list has been criticised for excluding influential and well-known musicians across the globe

The backlash against Billboard's list has sparked a wider conversation about the music industry's treatment of artistes

The music world was abuzz recently as Billboard released its list of the top 21st-century artistes.

However, the list has been met with widespread criticism and outrage from netizens, who feel that it does not accurately reflect the musical landscape of the 21st century.

Swift beats Rihanna, Drake, others to clinch number artiste in 21st-century. Credit: @Chatdata, @Drakerelated @Badgirlriri

Taylor Swift sat comfortably on the list as number one, followed by Drake, Rihanna, Post Malone, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Beyoncé.

Other top musicians on the list include Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Usher, Maroon 5, Nicki Minaj, number 36 and many others.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the list, which they felt was biased towards certain artistes and genres.

Some argued that the list ignored the contributions of several influential artistes who have shaped the music industry in the 21st century.

One of the major criticisms of the list was that it did not reflect the global nature of the music industry in the 21st century.

Others criticised the list for its focus on commercial success rather than artistic merit. Some argued that the list prioritised artistes who had achieved mainstream success over those who had made significant contributions to their respective genres.

The backlash against Billboard's list has sparked a wider conversation about the music industry and how it measures success.

Many are calling for a more nuanced and inclusive approach to evaluating artistes and their contributions to the industry.

See the list below:

Meanwhile, Billboard disclosed Swift's emergence as number one on the list attracted several factors, including their performance on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart from the start of 2000 through the end of 2024.

"Even with the country-turned-pop superstar not having made her Billboard chart debut until July 1, 2006, with the then-16-year-old’s co-written debut single “Tim McGraw,” Swift has rung up 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – the most among women all-time – and 12 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100."

Billboard also added that on the Hot 100 in November 2022, Swift was the first singer to win each of the chart’s top 10 positions with her songs off her album Midnights.

The music platform added:

"She repeated the feat – and stretched her dominance to the top 14 spots – on the May 4, 2024, survey, via tracks from her LP The Tortured Poets Department. Meanwhile, Swift led Billboard’s year-end Top Artists charts in 2009, 2015, 2023 and 2024, becoming the first act with four annual titles (dating to the category’s 1981 inception)."

Netizens react to Billboard's list

@itsmoeitani

"Where is Britney spears? 6 #1 albums, and #1 hits and 14 charting songs in the billboard hot 100 and 200."

@cplutoz

"Never rank again billboard."

@charlieandyneighborhoodkrrillo

"Shakira its not here."

@barbara_rossa

"No Bts? I mean they're famous one."

@edelvysmc

"Charts!!!.

@I_avel93

"Britney Spears is #1. Argue with the wall."

Wizkid album shines on Billboard

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun's "Made In Lagos" which spent a total 137 weeks top the list of Nigerian albums on Billboard chart.

The album released in 2020 was a critical and commercial success, featuring hit singles like essence" and "Ginger".

It featured David 'Davido' Adeleke, Ogulu Damini, and many more.

