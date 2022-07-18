Pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck said "I do" at Clark County in Nevada

The couple got their marriage licence after they waited in line as they were in the company of four other couples

Lopez shared photos of her surprise wedding, stating that it was their dream event after being patient for twenty years

Singer Jennifer Lopez (J'Lo) married her lover and American actor Ben Affleck in an adorable marriage ceremony out in the desert.

Jennifer Lopez wedded lover Ben Affleck nearly four months after their engagement. Photo: Getty, J'Lo, TMZ.

J'Lo, Ben Affleck legally married

According to TMZ, the nuptials are officially on legal documents as a married couple as court papers revealed.

Jennifer and Affleck got their marriage licence out in the desert in Clark County in the US county of Nevada.

The court records show the celebrity couple used their legal names, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck.

On Father's Day, J'Lo posted a heartwarming video celebrating the love of her life accompanied by her emotional loved-up statement about Affleck.

J'Lo dream wedding

Jennifer took her web page and posted multiple photos and a video from her surprise wedding.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

The pop star stated it was exactly what the newlyweds wanted, and they waited in line as they were in the company of four other couples.

Calling it their dream wedding, she said:

"All of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Ben Affleck son crashes car

On Tuesday, June 28, Legit.ng reported that Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son, Samuel, slightly rammed into a parked BMW as he attempted to reverse it.

Singer J'L had hopped into the back seat of the bright yellow Lamborghini SUV before the minor incident occurred.

J'Lo, Affleck and his son were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Affleck allowed the minor to get in the driver’s seat of the top-of-the-range vehicle.

According to Page Six, Samuel put the Lambo in reverse, backing into the parked white luxury BMW.

The minor and his dad got out to inspect both vehicles before Affleck comforted his son with a hug.

