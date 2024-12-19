A Nigerian X user has called the attention of many to the outrageous number of streams on Apple Music

He noted that there have been some farming activities noticed on the numbers on Davido's song, Funds, on the charts

His post gained a reaction from Afrobeats crooner Mr Eazi, who shared his candid opinion on the matter

Some social media users are almost sure that the numbers on Davido's Funds are unrealistic and have called on Apple Music to investigate.

A social media influencer, identified as @benny77g, publicly claimed that the activities on Davido's new song, Funds, on the Apple Music charts are suspicious. He insinuated that bots were being engaged to increase the numbers - a term called Farming in Nigeria.

Mr Eazi shares his take after Davido got accused of farming. Credit: @davido, @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Benny had tweeted:

"DEAR @APPLEMUSIC, YOU REALLY NEED TO INVESTIGATE THE STREAMS COMING FROM NIGERIA. THERE IS A LOT OF STREAMS FARMING CURRENTLY GOING ON! ."

See Benny's tweet here:

On sighting his tweet, Mr Eazi responded, insisting that Nigerians are 'vibrant music consumers'.

In the singer's words:

"There is nothing like streaming farming in Nigeria Please! No need for investigations we are a vibrant music consuming people hence the numbers you see! #BuyNigeria #MNGA."

See Eazi's tweet below:

The exchange has now generated widespread conversations online as fans continue to clash on Twitter.

How Nigerians react to Mr Eazi's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Rarelyyseen:

"At first, na only Spotify him song dey #1, una say na because farming no dey work for Apple Music, na why e no dey #1 for there."

@SammieOfficial8:

"E Neva see anything 30BG aren't leaving that position 😂 we dey stream like mad."

@benny7gg:

"You sef shock with the way the farming don too much."

@dan_d26:

"Wetin u Dey talk sef baba. Nothing like stream farming in Nigeria bawo, if una see truth make una Dey talk."

@mafia3O:

"Davido numbers will continue shocking them."

@ozmoneyyy:

"Sometimes a song with 2 million streams on Spotify is more viral than some 7 million streams why?"

Mr Eazi loses composure

Legit.ng earlier stated that Mr Eazi was a proud husband as his wife, billionaire heiress Temi Otedola, strutted the runway for L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week.

It will be recalled that Temi sparked excitement online when she announced her ambassadorial deal with the international brand.

The business mogul and singer posted an online video of him cheering his wife on as she took the stage with her elegance.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng