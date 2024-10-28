Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager Isreal DMW, countered Samklef's recent observation about his boss

The music producer earlier shared his theory on reasons the Afroebats star was always being disrespected in the industry

Reacting to the bold claims made by Samklef, Isreal argued that he could say the things he said before his oga

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's aide Israel DMW, has reacted to the recent statement music producer Samuel Oguachuba, best known as Samklef, made about his boss getting disrespected.

Legit.ng reported that Samklef explained his theory on why Davido continues to be disregarded despite his benevolence.

This was after popular skit maker Nasty Blaq lamented how the former DMW CEO is still mistreated by people despite his good deeds.

Samklef stepped in on the situation, offering his thoughts on the likely cause of Davido's disrespect.

He drew a parallel between Davido and Olamide, noting that while both have benefited many people, Davido provides with expectations and seeks control. The music producer shared his affection for Davido but believes he should stop portraying himself as a victim in light of the criticisms he faces.

"Olamide has helped a lot of people than davido why are people not disrespecting him ? Davido brought it to himself! This is what happen when you are always trying to look good in the eyes of everybody! You Dey help base on expectation! Base on control. I gat love for him he just need to stop playing victims!"

Coming across the post on Instablog, Davido's aide Isreal argued that Samklef was making noise online and wouldn't dare to say what he said in his boss' face.

He wrote:

"YOU ALL ARE ONLINE NOISE MAKERS. THEY DNT SAY ANYTHING WHEN THEY SEE OGA."

See his comment below:

Samklef claims Davido reduced YG Marley’s steeze

The Nigerian record producer dished out some allegations against Davido during the recent fight with Wizkid.

The music executive alleged that OBO was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson, YG Marley Referring to the.

Timeless crooner as "frogido", he argued that the Afrobeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song.

