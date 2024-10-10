Influencer Oyemykke has stepped into the ongoing saga Speed Darlington has with his colleague, Burna Boy

In a video made by Oyemykke, he said for Burna Boy to be lenient, his mother would have begged him

Oyemykke shared what the Afrobeat singer would have done to Speed Darling to teach him a great lesson

Social media, Abisoye Olukoya Michael, better known as Oyemykke, has joined the league of celebrities reacting to Speed Darlington and Burna Boy's issue.

Legit.ng had reported that a friend had cried out that Darlington was missing. He said his disappearance must be connected to the video he made, and many called Burna Boy's name.

Oyemykke's reaction about Burna Boy's saga trends. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@speeddaringtotv/@oyemykke

In a clip made by the influencer, who likes weighing into issues pertaining to celebrities, he said that the Grammy Award winner was very lenient with Darlington.

Oyemykke shares how Burna Boy would react

In the recording, Oyemykke stated that the Burna Boy he knows would have beaten Darlington to stupor.

The influencer explained that maybe his mother had appeased him, that was why he resorted to using the police to arrest him.

What fans said about Oyemykke's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Oyemykke about Burna Boy and Speed Darlington's saga. Here are some of the commented below:

@adeboladesola:

"OGssss gather here o."

@adeboladesola:

"Men always temper mercy and justice..sometime to avoid jurishly noise."

@dasola_dasilver:

"Go ask mr2kay wetin happen to am for Eko hotels."

@big_drol_xx:

"Exactly, this is what I said earlier."

@abikem_b:

"Make una leave my fav artiste (akpi)."

@kinkograndee:

"That Akpi deserve some serious punishment. Imagine coming online constantly and destroying Burnaboy reputation without any evidence."

@hardeniyihorpe:

"Ajeh , pai body for don dey ground."

@coolkally_:

"Na small thing dey para PH boi."

@zen_of_eazy:

" I bn dey tell my guys. Dem no really know who Burna be . Na music dem dey use judge . Ok oh."

@bustlineyetunde:

"I prefer the Timberland approach."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post about Darlington

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had tweeted after news went viral that Speed Darlington had been missing for days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

But in a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been criticised by Speed Darlington severally, asked who was missing.

