In a recent post shared online by Nigerian singer Bad Boy Timz on his birthday, he adds a new age has many netizens feeling emotional

Bad Boy Timz made a stirring revelation, noting that he was blind and his only birthday wish was to be able to see with both his eyes for just one day again

After Bad Boy Timz's birthday wish went viral, an old interview where he shared how he lost his sight has re-emerged online

Nigerian singer and Afro-pop artist Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, aka Bad Boy Timz, recently made a shocking revelation about himself on his birthday.

In a post he shared on his page to celebrate his 25th birthday, Bad Boy Timz shared the one wish he desires most.

He revealed in his birthday post that the only thing he wishes for and prays God grants his wish was to see with both his eyes again.

Bad Boy Timz noted that he doesn't mind if it is just for one day.

Timz shared how he lost his sight

After his birthday wish went viral, an old interview granted by Bad Boy Timz in which he shared how he lost his sight re-emerged online.

During a conversation with Adesope Shopsydoo, Timz revealed how he was shot at by some assassins who were trying to kill his father at the age of nine.

He noted that the bullet and debris from the car window flew into his eyes and has been left unsighted ever since.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bad Boy Timz ran into some contract issues with his former record label and he was allegedly arrested for fraud.

See Bad Boy Timz's birthday wish below:

Reactions trail Timz revelation about his eyes

Here are some of the comments that trailed Timz's revelation:

@_Vennie:

"May God grant your heart desires timz, i really had no idea you were blind in one eye. I pray for you today, may God use the doctors treating you to perform this miracle upon your life. Have a blessed year ahead."

@Amarukills:

"What happened? I think I’m missing something."

@ahdebee:

"Amen and I wish you a happy birthday superstar."

@Muizayo__:

"I pray hope yoy regain your sight fully . Happy birthday bad boy."

@fwEleniyan:

"Happy birthday stubborn."

@_FarouqOlami:

"May God grant your prayer request. Saw you perform once and I had no idea."

@BigNeyogems:

"Happy Birthday badbotimz, me and my guys were just talking about how good you are this evening."

@Pele_xxL:

"Amen. Happy birthday bad boy Timz."

Timz debunks being arrested for fraud

Still on the entertainer, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bad Boy Timz ticked a major achievement off his bucket list as he bagged a degree in computer engineering from Bells University.

The MJ crooner happily took to his page on Instagram to share the good news with fans. He also accompanied his post with pictures from his convocation ceremony.

The graduating singer rocked a convocation gown as he posed for photographs with his family members.

