Logos Olori, one of the signees of Davido has said that the singer wrote one of Chris Brown's hit song

He was granting an interview about the making of music, and he said that may people did not know about it

Wizkid FC took to the comments section to react as 30 BG tried to defend their favourite from being dragged

Davido Music Worldwide signee, Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, professionally known as Logos Olori, has made a revelation about his boss's music prowess.

The singer, who claimed to have written Unavailable for his boss, said that the Timeless crooner also write music. According to him, Davido wrote one of Chris Brown's best songs.

Logos Olori praised his boss for making the world see him in a good light after he tweeted about the fact that he wrote the song that earned a Grammy nomination.

Logos Olori speaks about Davido and Chris Brown. Photo credit @logosolori/@chrisbrownofficial

Logos Olori speaks about writing songs

In the course of the interview, the singer said that most people don't know the process of making good music.

He explained that making good music takes a long process, as a musician cannot single handled attend to it all.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the video. Here are some of their response below:

@Deanmizzy:

"I said it that those features are like Chris’s meet and greet."

@EmmanuelFr88298:

"Person weh no fit write em own song omoh."

@TargetMone78360:

"Davido wey peruzzi dey write song for they write for Chris Brown dey play."

@iamomofolarin:

"Seyi Shay said Wizkid wrote One dance you guys believed. When it comes to Davido, Ona say them no born am well."

@SeyiAburo96524:

"Yes na .He was among the writers that wrote under the influence."

@SolomonBahn:

"Davido is just always cool as ice."

@leksitech:

"Hmmmm it is obvious."

@Adekunle_CFC:

"He paid that guy to say it according to Wizkid fans."

@dngdamilare:

"This one na lie davido write song for Chris brown lol."

@Raymondbk10:

"Who be Logos Olori again, the kin names we they hear for the industry this days they give headache."

Davido gives Logos Olori pendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting what Davido did when Logos Olori signed with his record label.

The upcoming artist, Logos Olori, had taken to social media to celebrate his boss' generosity after giving him a customised 30BG diamond-studded pendant.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption, noting that his standing as a 30BG member was now set in stone.

