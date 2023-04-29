Popular American rapper Kodak has been trending on Nigerian social media spaces after a clip of him vibing to a gospel song went viral

In a viral clip from the American rapper's IG live session, Kodak was seen flowing in the spirit as he sang the lyrics of a Nigerian gospel song word for word

The rapper, who isn't particularly famous for being a lover of Nigerian music, seems to have stolen the hearts of many with his latest affinity for the country's gospel songs

Famous American rapper Kodak Black has sparked emotions online as netizens of Nigerian origin go gaga after a clip of him singing an Afrobeat gospel song religiously went viral.

Kodak, in the clip, was seen deeply in a musical trance as he vibed to the Nigerian gospel song by Victor Thompson and Ehis the Greatest.

American rapper Kodak sparks reactions as a clip of him singing a Nigerian gospel song goes viral. Photo credit: @victorthompson_/@kodakblack

The clip is an excerpt from a long IG Live session that Kodak usually holds on Friday. The rapper singing the words of the song without missing a lyric was the biggest flex for many Nigerians.

Watch the video of Kodak Black singing a Nigerian gospel song that's gone viral:

See how Nigerians reacted to the clip of Kodak Black singing a Nigerian gospel song

@jojo_nims:

"Kodak na Benin boy normally ."

@grandson10111:

"And he know the song word for word sha."

@udonor_raymond21:

"Positive lyrics made him love the song."

@elucci999:

"Kodak de find attention. Him live na only 1,800 people de there na why him de vibe naija song to get more viewers, omo ope, opolor ti poju eyan kogbadi noni."

@b_currency__:

"This boy na okigwe boy normally him hustle for upper iweka onitsha main market that year."

@kingtamiojudexx:

"This boy na naija blood wey dey disguise."

@official_no_worries_yrn:

"Dis guy like Naija songs normally."

@courageberry_:

"This song na highest normally."

@donbrymo12:

"Kodak na ughelli boy normally ask around."

@guyforget.co:

"see as him serious."

@hamedhino_:

"This one wey don Dey already."

Kodak Black's girlfriend flaunts diamond ring as she gets engaged to rapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that American rapper Kodak Black is now off the market. He recently asked his girlfriend, Mellow Rackz, to be his wife in a beautiful proposal.

In a video shared by Rackz on her Instagram story, the 23-year-old rapper had an aircraft in the sky with a message asking his beautiful woman to be his wife.

Rackz excitedly noted that she said yes to the rapper's question.

