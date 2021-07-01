Kodak Black made the timeline go crazy when footage of him emerged throwing $100,000 (N41,150,000) into the ocean

He didn't stop there, he also flushed $1000 (N411,500) down the toilet and pushed it down when it clogged the drainage

Kodak Black is worrying a lot of his fans and they think he's lashing out because he's been feuding with Jackboy

When Kodak Black threw thousands of dollars into the ocean while on a boat Tuesday night, it turned a lot greener. The 24-year-old rapper was caught on camera throwing stacks of $100 bills which amounted to N41.1 million into the water and fans were shocked, to say the least.

While it's difficult to top Kanye West's Twitter video of him urinating on a Grammy stage last year, the Zeze rapper matched his bravado and bathroom location by flushing nearly $1000 (N411,500) into a toilet on Wednesday.

American rapper Kodadk Black is doing the most by blowing huge amounts of cash in the ocean. Image: @KodakBlack

He used his hands to manually push the money down the drain even when it clogged the toilet. Fans believe Kodak was wasting so much cash as a result of his feud with fellow Sniper Gang rapper and protégé Jackboy.

Fans react

Internet users had a lot to say about Kodak's recent actions. Read some of their comments below:

I_am_sophia:

"I don’t care how rich you are this is just ignorance."

Kklxashiii:

"What is the mermaids going to do with that?"

Iiam.kaiii:

"Its people dying and hungry kodak ‍♀️."

G0ldm0uf___:

"Dumbest flex EVER!!"

Feud with Jackboy

After former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak's sentence before leaving office, he went on Instagram Live to blame himself for spoiling other artists like Jackboy and helping propel their careers when they had selfish hidden agendas and didn't express their gratitude to him.

In an IG Live video, Jackboy stated that Kodak is still his "brother" and that no one owed him a public explanation about their personal or professional relationship, according to Billboard magazine.

