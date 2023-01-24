Chris Brown showed love to Nasty C on his IG stories and South Africans are losing their minds online

The US singer posted a clip of Nasty's rap freestyle exposing him to his 130 million worldwide followers

Social media users commented that Nasty deserves all the recognition because he is the best rapper in Africa

Chris Brown acknowledged Nasty C's impressive rap skills on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, Nasty can be seen spitting his On The Radar freestyle.

Local hip hop lovers spotted the huge cosign on their Instagram timelines and started posting screenshots of the clip on other social media platforms.

Chris Brown posts Nasty C on his Insta Stories. Image: @chrisbrownofficial and @nasty_csa

Even amapiano star Lady Du saw the post and expressed her pride in South African artists getting international recognition. She tweeted:

"South Africa it’s time. Kim and Kendall posted Waffle’s Tanzania on their status. Chris brown posted Nasty C I wake up this morning and Toni braxton posted Retha the youngest amapiano artist! The doors are opening, let’s unite! We need to be on those Billboard charts."

Nasty's fans said hopefully more doors will open for him as more people are aware of who he is now.

Reactions to Chris Brown's post from SA people

@mgobozi_uze15 posted:

"In the heat of the action, he won't miss."

@senzo_khuluse said:

"Just like you have Sundowns and other teams in PSL , la eMzansi you have Nasty C and other rappers."

@Ofentse44Bucs wrote:

"Areece still cleared of this fraud, being posted doesn’t mean you’re talented."

@Vizzero3 tweeted:

"The best rapper in Africa."

@koenaakt stated:

"Chris Brown posted Nasty C, Jaden posted Blxckie, A-Reece did a feature with Quentin Miller, SA Hip Hop is getting the recognition it deserves."

@lordwami wrote:

"Nasty C is finally inside after that Chris Brown co-sign."

@falcomilano68 commented:

"Chris Brown posted Nasty C on his story. The G is gone man they can't catch him."

