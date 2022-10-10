US singer Chris Brown showed love to a South African schoolgirl who sang beautifully in a video he posted on his timeline

The school pupil was singing rapper Big Zulu's song titled Ubaba Ulala Nami, a track about how some fathers sleep with their own daughters

Social media users praised Chris Breezy for letting the whole world watch the girl's raw singing talent when he posted the clip to his 122 million worldwide followers

Chris Brown has taken to his timeline to post a clip of a South African school girl singing beautifully in class. The pupil was singing Big Zulu's awareness song titled Ubaba Ulala Nami.

Chris Brown showed love to a talented South African schoolgirl. Image: @chrisbrownofficial

Taking to his Instagram stories, the world-renowned singer praised the young lady for having an incredible voice. The US musician captioned his Instagram post:

"Her voice, incredible."

One of Chris' followers took to Twitter and re-shared Chris's post on the micro-blogging app.

In the video, the school girl named Naledi was singing the powerful song about fathers who abuse their own children. South African tweeps praised Chris Brown for always showing love to talented African children on his timeline.

@Lxngelo said:

"It’s an awareness song against children abuse, powerful song."

@LLethra commented:

"Lol, John Legend started a trend manje nabanye sebeyasifuna. Big ups to Naledi though, her voice is amazing no lie!"

@IAmJustThato wrote:

"One thing about @chrisbrown is that he's got mad love for Africa and it's people and loves sharing it with the world."

@Aylah_ZA said:

"I doubt he even knew the meaning of the song."

@bash_shabalala commented:

"We are blessed with talent in my beloved country."

@tour_beeh added:

"How I wish we had a longer version of this. This song speaks volumes, I want to hear more of her voice."

