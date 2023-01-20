Popular UK-based Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide, has reacted to the announcement of Wizkid and Davido’s joint tour

Taking to his social media page, Adesope decided to celebrate the development by reminding fans of other good times

The media personality shared videos of different times Davido and Wizkid performed together on stage in the past

Following Wizkid’s announcement of a proposed joint tour with Davido, popular UK-based Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide aka Shopsydoo, celebrated the development.

There is no doubt that a number of netizens were pleased at the news of the repaired relationship between the two music stars after many years of rift between them.

While reacting to the news of the upcoming joint tour, Shopsydoo took to his official Instagram page to take fans down memory lane.

Videos trend showing different times Davido and Wizkid performed together. Photos: @shopsydoo, @iamsmade

The media personality reposted a videos showing four different times Davido and Wizkid performed together on stage before their beef.

The first video on the slide was from Wizkid’s Star Boy concert. The event took place in December 2017. In the short clip, the large crowd was seen going wild at the performance of two of their favorite artistes.

The second video was from Davido’s 30 Billion Gang (30BG) concert. This event also took place in December 2017. Just like in Wizkid’s event, the crowd went wild after both singers came on stage.

The third event posted was a video from a Remy Martin party in December 2015.

Finally, the last clip was from Davido’s 30BG tour which took place in the UK in February 2018. In the video, Wizkid came on stage with a mask before Davido unveiled who he was.

Recall that the 30BG UK tour is the same event that show promoter, Smade, recently revealed that members of Davido’s crew did not want Wizkid to join OBO on stage but the DMW boss kicked against it.

See the videos below:

Nigerians react to videos of different times Davido and Wizkid performed together

Read some of their reactions below:

only1paparazzii:

"As I am saving my coins make them nor loseguard o cus we FC crase pass Jollof make them know."

flyest_therapist:

"These two actually love each other....Hopefully people stop putting them against each other."

beep_beel:

"Na this time Wiz still dey shop for Jollof in Dubai I remember "

olabodeolagbegi:

"This movement should be encouraged and supported by all!!!! period!!!!!!"

m.i.ll.i_e:

"Can’t wait to see em again "

the_ora_cle:

"I miss these guys together ❤️❤️❤️"

sophie_sofine18:

"When Fire and Fuel meet!❤️"

aviationenergy:

"I support them Naija to the world "

Davido reacts to Wizkid's joint tour announcement

It looks like Nigerian singer Davido has confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid had earlier taken to his social media timeline to announce he would be going on a joint tour with Davido after his More Love, Less Ego MLLE tour.

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram as he liked it.

Source: Legit.ng