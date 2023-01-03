The Afrobeats Global star Wizkid recently concluded his previous year's concert on December 30, 2022, but incidents from the show have continued to make their way into the mainstream

A video from the artist’s last event, Vibes on the Beach with BigWiz has sparked amusement and worry among netizens for the singer’s fanbase

Two young men were seen on shared on social media fighting over a handkerchief reported to have belonged to Wizkid, leaving many to wonder what use it might be to them

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, might have ended his last show, Vibes on the Beach with BigWiz, but the ripple effect of the show has continued to reverberate on the internet.

The concert held at La Campagne Tropicana, Landmark Beach, on Friday night, December 30, 2022, was amazing, with celebrities and fans of the Big Bird in attendance.

Ayo Balogun aka BigWiz Credit; @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

However, a recent incident from the concert has recently caught the attention of netizens, leaving many to wonder where it all leads.

The video from Wizkid’s beach concert currently disturbing the internet shows three guys fighting over a handkerchief that is said to belong to Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The post in question has sparked amusement filled with curiosity over how the handkerchief might benefit the individuals fighting over it after it has been damaged.

Nobody knows how the handkerchief ended up with them; it's possible that the singer threw it to his fans from the stage, which they're now fighting over.

See the video of Fans fighting over the alleged Wizkid’s Handkerchief

Reactions from Netizens over the claimed Wizkid’s handkerchief:

motiond16:

"They will keep it as their own legacy. "

pinzle_ceo:

"Sharing Grace after an amazing show. "

helynabarbie:

"Some people go still collect punch on torn handkerchief."

m.o.n.a.lee.sa:

"Una don dey use style worship Popsy o . Make una dey calm down only God deserve our praise and worship . But Fc still gather here sha."

face_of_lizzy:

"I no sure say nah ordinary handkerchief cos the way they're struggling be like say nah something dem wan chop."

lurvedone:

"This is one example of another type of Idol worship, wey Bible talk about, very sad...Smh."

the_bushbar:

"Which kain mental slavery b dis one?"

mz_beoppy:

"Wonders shall never end. "

Nigerians excited for Carter Efe as he finally meets Wizkid

Fans will go to different lengths to prove their loyalty and love to their favourite celebrities.

Nigerian singer Carter Efe dropped a single Machala in honour of his idol Wizkid and it was almost an instant hit.

On social media, Carter would refuse to let any insult to Wizkid slide even though he has never seen the singer in person.

Source: Legit.ng