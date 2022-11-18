LiveWire Concerts Presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

LiveWire Concerts and the hit crooner who captivated the world in 2022 with spectacular songs has released news bound to excite fans in Nigeria. Kizz Daniel, the soulful voice behind hit songs like Buga and Odo (Cough), and LiveWire have announced plans to bring the party to Lagos this December.

On Saturday the 17th of December at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos, the afro classic sensation will be gifting Nigerians an opportunity to be a part of #TheKizzExperience organized by LiveWire Concerts. The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert, his first in Nigeria since 2019, promises to be a night of great vibes and outstanding performance, not only from the legend himself but with the support of talented artists.

Photo: LiveWire Concerts

Source: UGC

In 2022, Kizz Daniel toured the United Kingdom and sold out shows in famous cities including London and Manchester. The star artist also toured the U.S. and performed in Canada on his Afroclassic tour. Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos is produced and organized by leading show producers, LiveWire Concerts, a subsidiary of Bluenote Entertainment. The LiveWire and Bluenote teams are made up of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors and are responsible for some of the most popular concerts in Nigeria like the King Coal concert with Wande Coal in 2019. Live

Since coming into the limelight in 2015, the widely acclaimed singer has released chart-topping songs and record-breaking albums. Also referred to as ‘Vado ‘D Great’ by his fans, Kizz Daniel has been nominated for and won several popularly acclaimed awards including the Headies for Album of the year and Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year in 2016.

He was also nominated for Song of the Year and Viewer’s Choice awards at the Headies in 2018. Most recently, his singles Buga and Cough have broken the internet with social media challenges across the world. To crown the year in Nigeria, the seasoned artist is set to bring the Afroclassic experience to fans and the audience as they celebrate the festive season.

Tickets are now on sale with an early bird discount and can be purchased on nairabox.com. The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert brought to you by LiveWire Concerts and Flyboy Inc. sets the tone for the festivities in Lagos, Nigeria, and holds on Saturday, 17th of December at the Eko Convention Centre.

