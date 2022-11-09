Internationally renowned female Afrobeat artist Tiwa Savage has shown again with her latest feat that she's still the queen of Nigeria's music industry

Tiwa Savage's latest single, Loaded, has achieved the feat of becoming the first song by a female Afrobeat singer to hit over 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours

The new single, which features Asake, has been trending online since its release; however, for the wrong reasons because Tiwa sang about her famous s*xtape debacle on it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internationally famous Nigerian female Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage has taken the music industry by storm with her latest comeback single, Loaded.

The new single by the Celia crooner has set the record of becoming the first song by a female Afrobeat artist to hit over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Ace singer Tiwa Savage sets a new record and becomes the first female artist to hit 1m views on YouTube within 24 hours. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa's new track Loaded, which features fast-rising Afrostreet sensation Asake, has gone viral online stirring emotions of negative and positive criticisms.

Nigerians slam Tiwa Savage for singing about her s*xtape scandal on her new song, Loaded

The number one African, Bahd Gyal, has had to deal with some brutal online trolling over her latest single, Loaded.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians have slammed Tiwa for having no shame at all for taking pride in her leaked s*xtape debacle to the extent that she even sang about it without remorse in her new single.

Watch the video of Tiwa Savage's new song featuring Asake below:

See how netizens reacted to the news that Tiwa Savage has set the record of being the first female artiste to hit 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours

@angelawhite:

"When you see authenticity, you recognize it immediately. Tiwa is and will remain the Queen of Afro Beats. Bigs up on Asake on this wonderful collabo"

@kehn_hollars:

"When you feature Apple Music landlord."

@drip_hussle:

"Asake don give am wetin Don jazzy no fit afford, malo."

@iam_successfulgt:

"That's what you call the Asake effect"

@abolaji_kashamadupe:

"Effect of Asake (a.k.a Apple Music landlord)"

@agbolahanwasiu:

"When you feature hottest artist u break different records."

@alexabliss117740:

"All thanks to asake she don chop small of the boy Grace."

@fuad__01__:

"No be Tiwa o, Aunty sare gba clinching nii."

"Amapiano Is Not for You": Daniel Regha Shades Tiwa Savage, Says Her New Song Sounds Like Kindergarten Rhymes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian influencer Daniel Regha, famed for his scathing criticisms of public figures and celebrities that often raises the ire of their adoring fans, recently set his gaze on Tiwa Savage.

Regha, in his ever-infinite wealth of wisdom, shared some unsolicited advice with the singer Tiwa Savage as he slammed her latest single, Koo Koo Fun, calling it a disappointment.

The influencer noted in his tweet that Tiwa's recent foray into Amapiano proves that the genre is not for everyone.

Source: Legit.ng