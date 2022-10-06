Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez is set to drop a new song dubbed 'Back In Uni' this weekend, and it is anticipated to be a jam

In an effort to bring back memories from his university days, Blaqbonez returned to OAU to take a picture at his former hostel

The picture is to be used as the cover of his new song; the video from OAU has left fans of the singer talking

Popular rapper Blaqbonez has left his fans anticipating the release of his next music project titled 'Back In Uni', which will be out on Friday, October 7.

To make the new song special, Blaqbonez returned to his alma mater Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for a picture at his old hostel.

Blaqbonez shares picture of his hostel at OAU. Credit: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez shared a video of him alongside his team at OAU as they visited his hostel at Angola, where he took a picture, which is expected to be the cover for his new song.

Sharing the video, Blaqbonez wrote;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I took that picture in front of my hostel in Angola, Oau. Those 15 guys were my first real fans, I’m sure they proud of me now. “Back In Uni” out Friday ️."

See the video below:

See his Twitter post below:

Fans react as Blaqbonez returns to OAU

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

zfancytv:

"It's good you remembered where you came from."

korraobidi:

"Na ment? No even try compare unilag with any school got that country. When you travel, transfer of transcripts go tell you how far."

vickinson_dm:

"Morning hardwiring artiste no cap …I like how you promote your music."

allie_oyindamola:

"Awwww OAU to THE WORLD naso dem no gree me graduate ooo.. but still OAU to the World shaaaa na another World on it own."

chic_like_amara:

"Is the school on strike too? Because people suppose choke normally ."

official_starprince1:

Y u no go wen ASUU no dey?

Blaqbonez accuses upcoming singer of hacking into his account

The Twitter account of Nigerian singer, Blaqbonez, was allegedly hacked by an upcoming singer identified as @imanjozzy.

Blaqbonez took to the app to alert his fans that his account had been compromised and several tweets were not from him.

The singer's account was apparently hacked just to promote @imanjozzy's music as his link and music videos were posted.

Source: Legit.ng